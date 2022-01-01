Ronaldo Marco DELIGDISCH (RONALDO MARCO DELIGDISCH)

As Practical Sociologist Analize the social life, individual, groups and societies, behavior as human beings

As Professor of Sociology promote a transformed professional practice that facilitates the development of innovative projects that articulate the teaching tasks of Sociology with the research and extension actions, thus contributing to the improvement of the academic level and performance and to an up-to-date and appropriate training to the social context in the that the institution is inserted.



As Cognitive Behavioral Therapist make a psycho-social intervention that aims to improve mental health CBT focuses on challenging and changing unhelpful cognitive distortions (e.g., thoughts, beliefs, and attitudes) and behaviors, improving emotional regulation, and the development of personal coping strategies that target solving current problems. Originally, it was designed to treat depression, but its uses have been expanded to include treatment of a number of mental health conditions, including anxiety. CBT includes a number of cognitive or behavior psychotherapies that treat defined psychopathologies using evidence-based techniques and strategies.