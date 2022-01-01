Menu

Roser PERA

PARIS

En résumé

Venture Catalyst Services - Business Developer

Online Marketing Manager, Creator & Product Manager.
Graphic Concept Creation and development of online stores for fashion distribution and media communication.

Creation and management for fashion collections.

I am a highly motivated individual with ambitions to work in all areas of New Media,e-pub, e-marketing, e-commerce, Blogging, fashion management, fashion styling and editorial for print magazines.

Art Director.

Mes compétences :
Entrepreneur
Product Manager

Entreprises

  • GLOBAL BUREAU STYLE- Venture Catalyst Services - Gegestion de portefeuilles

    2010 - maintenant http://direction-creation-style.blogspot.com
    http://gbsnetworks.wordpress.com/

  • GBSNetworks - Gerente

    2003 - maintenant BUSINESS DEVELOPER I am a woman of english origins from Barcelona, lived and worked in Madrid, Paris, Brussels and London, where gained considerable experience in the world of fashion and evemencial salons professionals, as responsible for purchases and projected building collections of ready-to-wear and styling projects in fashion, luxe and creation of product design and marketing sales manager on first.

    My philosophy: grow the cutting edge of trends in socio-cultural habits in the e-marketing style products, and the creation based on high tech and development to environment of friendly products.

    My talents to listen to the market as operational manager, will provide new opportunities to manufacturers, online retailers and entrepreneurs.

    New developments to most concepts of sustainable trends, creating sustainability in their supply chain according to ISO standards, for help in addressing GHG regimes to climate change, its new trends and visions in industry fashion is what drives my creation and new product concept for innovative methods of distribution and consumption related to the digital economy.

    Spécialités : Innovation Style, Funding. Investments.

    Venture Catalyst Services&Development
    GBS Networks
    janvier 2010 – Aujourd'hui (4 ans 3 mois)
    Recherche d'entrepreneurs, Porteurs de projet innovant, Dirigeants de jeune entreprise à fort potentiel de croissance, et Dirigeants d'entreprises en développement pour fonds de sociétés VC, à forte croissance technologique.

    CEO Founder
    Global Bureau Style
    janvier 2007 – Aujourd'hui (7 ans 3 mois)
    Creator. Photo Graphic editor, Creation & Development concept of online fashion stores for distribution and media communication. Digital content editor. Event communication. Online Marketing Manager & Product Manager.
    Chef de projet

    Estudi Deco SL
    janvier 2003 – Aujourd'hui (11 ans 3 mois)
    Architecture design des compétences à la fois artistiques et techniques pour le développement des projet decor d'intérieur et exterieur pour l'installation des nouveaux métodes énergétiques aux performances des nouvelles technologies soutenables. (nanotecnologies, peinture,toiles.)

    Director of creation e-Marketing project
    Pera d'Agramunt Distributions S.L.
    février 2005 – janvier 2009 (4 ans)
    Market survey of different sectors in development for the distribution e-commerce in Europe.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :