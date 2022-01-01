Roser PERA

Venture Catalyst Services - Business Developer



Online Marketing Manager, Creator & Product Manager.

Graphic Concept Creation and development of online stores for fashion distribution and media communication.



Creation and management for fashion collections.



I am a highly motivated individual with ambitions to work in all areas of New Media,e-pub, e-marketing, e-commerce, Blogging, fashion management, fashion styling and editorial for print magazines.



Art Director.



Mes compétences :

Entrepreneur

Product Manager