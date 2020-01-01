Menu

Samir SOUICI

Courbevoie

En résumé

Système : Active Directory GPO ADMT Password Export Server – Windows 2000/2003/2008R2/2012R2/2016, Azure Active Directory, Azure AD Connect, DirSync, SCOM 2016, WSUS, Quest Change Auditor AD, FIM /MIM, Quest Reporter, Nagios, Zabbix, IAM (Identity and Access Management)
O.S . : Windows 2000 Pro/XP/Vista/Seven/8.1
Messagerie : Outlook – Exchange 5.5/2000/2003/2007/2010, Lotus Notes – Domino 8/8.5
Virtualisation: VmWare ESX- Vsphere 4, 5.5 - Vmware Converter (P2V), Hyper V, SCVMM, APP-V, Azure
Stockage : HP EVA / MSA - SAN
Backup: Veritas BackupExec, Veeam, Tivoli, Time Navigator TINA, Snapvault NetAPP, DPM
Sécurité: Fsecure, Bitlocker – Puce TPM – SEP 11 – SCEP 2012, EPO Mc Afee, Password Vault
Software: MS project, Visio, suite office 2003/2007/2010
Organisation: ITIL
Prise à distance: VNC, Teamviewer
Logiciels
d’incidents : Asset Center, Remedy, CIM (Edata Center), Landesk, ITSM, Service Now
Gestion système: SCCM 2012 R2
System Center : SCCM 2007 – 2012, SCVMM 2007, DPM 2012
Connaissances : OKTA, Citrix XenDesktop, Sharepoint 2010, Oracle 8i/9i, SAP, Acronis, AdminStudio, Installshied, Ghost, Sysprep, MDT, AS400

Mes compétences :
Sccm
Project coordinator
Windows Server 2003 et 2008 R2
Hardware Support
Hardware Installation
Technical leader
Poste de travail
Remote Administrator
Server Support
Active Directory 2003 et 2008
VmWare ESX et Vsphere
System Deployment
Hyper v
Windows server
Technical Documentation
Technical support
Desktop Support
Windows 2000 XP 7 et 8
software Installation
Exchange 2003 2007 et 2010 Server
Messaging
Incident Management

Entreprises

  • Engie - Expertise Active Directory

    Courbevoie 2020 - 2020 Dans le cadre d'un projet de sécurisation Active Directory sous Windows 2016 - 2019 au sein d'une BU :

    Analyse des habilitations et délégations existantes
    Recueillir les besoins d’administration Active Directory actuels
    Proposer un modèle de délégation répondant aux besoins et à la conformité groupe
    Mise en œuvre des délégations, OU et groupes via scripts Powershell
    Assurer l’accompagnement des administrateurs en central et en régions
    Remédiation des vulnérabilités identifiées à partir des données récoltées par PingCastle et au règle de sécurité du groupe

  • Euler Hermes - Expertise Active Directory

    Courbevoie 2019 - 2020 Dans le cadre d'un projet de migration Active Directory sous Windows 2016 :

    Mise en place de site d'isolement ainsi qu'une GPO spécifique à ce projet
    Elaboration de script Powershell pour déployer les contrôleurs de domaine
    Elaboration de script Powershell pour affecter les rôles FSMO
    Rationalisation et process de demote de DCs
    Intéraction durant le projet avec les équipes impactées
    Migration des serveurs ADCS (PKI)
    Migration des solutions Manage Engine Ad Audit plus, Ad Manager et Ad Password
    Mise à niveau des délégations OU
    Gestion AD Bastion (Solution WAB - Wallix AdminBastion)
    Gestion solution RSA Secure Logon
    Gestion des serveurs ADFS

  • Lvmh - Expertise Active Directory

    Paris 2019 - 2019 Dans le cadre d'un projet de refonte et sécurisation Active Directory sous Windows 2016 :

    Clean UP AD à partir des informations fournies par l’outil PingCastle
    Etude et mise en place des délégations AD de chaque équipe Word Wide
    Reconstruction de tous les contrôleurs de domaine sous Windows 2016
    Mise en place d'une nouvelle policy de mot de passe (PSO)
    Gestion des trusts AD
    Gestion de comptes techniques dans Password Vault
    Mise en place de la solution LAPS
    Traitement des sujets récoltés par l’outil Microsoft RAP as a service Active Directory (RaaS)

  • Engie - Expertise Active Directory

    COURBEVOIE 2018 - 2019 Dans le cadre d'un projet de transformation Active Directory sous Windows 2016 de toutes les Bus gérées par Engie IT :

    Création de scripts Powershell pour mise en place et configuration de sites,subnets et links
    Elaboration de script Powershell pour déployer les contrôleurs de domaine
    Elaboration de script Powershell pour affecter les rôles FSMO
    Rationalisation et process de demote de DCs suite au déménagement de datacenter
    Interaction avec l’équipe IAM et OKTA pour l’interconnexion avec les différents domaines enfants correspondants à chaque BU
    Gestion de comptes techniques dans Password Vault
    Script permettant la mise en place d’un modèle OU – Groupes et comptes techniques - Délégations
    Mise en place d'une nouvelle policy de mot de passe (PSO)
    Gestion des trusts AD
    Analyse des groupes AD applicatifs à migrer
    Gestion des incidents post migration
    Mise en place de règles dans Azure AD Connect

  • Engie - Expertise Active Directory

    Courbevoie (92400) 2017 - 2018 Dans le cadre d'un projet de migration vers un nouveau domaine sous Windows 2012 R2 au sein d'une BU :

    Création de scripts Powershell pour mise en place et configuration de sites,subnets et links
    Elaboration de script Powershell pour déployer les contrôleurs de domaine et des RODC
    Elaboration de script Powershell pour affecter les rôles FSMO
    Configuration DNS et mise en place de trusts
    Elaboration de scripts Powershell pour la création d'un modèle d'OU, de groupes AD ainsi que d'un modèle de délégation
    Mise en place d'une nouvelle policy de mot de passe (PSO)
    Elaboration de scripts Powershell pour la délégation et migration GPO
    Utilisation ADMT pour migrer les objets AD
    Mise en place SCOM 2016 afin de superviser l'active directory du nouveau domaine
    Mise en place de la solution Quest Change Auditor
    Mise en place de serveurs sous Windows 2016
    Création de machines virtuelles Azure

  • Arkadin - Expertise Active Directory

    Paris 2017 - 2017 DISPONIBILITÉ DES SEPTEMBRE 2017
    Gestion de projet et mise en place de délégation active directory liée à l'activité des services IT
    Sécurisation – audit active directory avec l’outil Microsoft RAP as a service Active Directory (RaaS) et corriger les erreurs découvertes
    Mise en place d’un script permettant de faire le reporting par mail de l’état actuel de l’AD ainsi que des réplications des DCs
    Mise en place d’un script PowerShell permettant d’avoir un centre de supervision Active Directory
    Audit de l'activité de comptes génériques à l'aide de scripts Powershell afin de les remplacer par des comptes de services (Tâches planifiées, Authentification via des applications, démarrage de services)
    Clean Up des objets Active Directory à l'aide de script Powershell
    Mise en place d’un script permettant de sauvegarder l’Active Directory
    Mise en place de la solution LAPS afin de mieux gérer le compte administrateur local des postes de travail
    Mise en place de GPOs
    Support niveau 3
    Rédaction et mises à jour des différents documents

  • Allianz - Expertise Active Directory La Défense

    Puteaux 2016 - 2016 Rationalisation et migration de tous les DCs des différents environnements sur 4 Datacenters
    Migration des serveurs Windows 2003 / 2008 vers 2012 R2
    Mise en œuvre – Installation et configuration des serveurs AD LDS dans chaque environnement
    Elaboration d’un script PowerShell permettant de synchroniser deux OUs spécifiques de deux domaines avec le service AD LDS
    Elaboration d’un script PowerShell permettant de créer des nouveaux sites, inter-sites et de les rattacher aux subnets existants
    Mise en place d’un script permettant de sauvegarder l’AD de chaque environnement
    Mise en place de GPOs
    Mise en place de délégation d’administration
    Support niveau 3
    Mise en place de MIM 2016 afin de synchroniser l’AD LDS avec l’AD
    Gestion des solutions QUEST Change Auditor for AD et Reporter
    Migration des services DHCP – WINS 2008 vers 2008 R2
    Rédaction et mises à jour des différents documents

  • Assystem - Expertise systèmes

    Courbevoie 2015 - 2016 Migration réplication FRS vers DFSR (suite migration Windows 2003 vers 2008 R2)
    Gestion de l’active directory sous Windows 2008 R2
    Mise en place de machines physiques (IBM X3650 M4) et virtuelles Windows 2008 R2, 2012 R2 pour projets applicatifs (incluant installation des rôles et fonctionnalités Windows, avec SQL 2008, 2012 et 2014)
    Customization package IE 11 et antivirus ESE avec déploiement via SCCM 2012 R2
    Gestion technique projet de transfert de données suite aux fermetures de sites
    Etude des pré requis, et mise en place de VCSA 6.0 afin de migrer Vcenter 5.5 (incluant mise à jour Esxi) vers cette solution
    Mise en place de serveurs de licences Catia, SolidWorks et Autodesk sous Windows 2008 R2
    Mise en place de sauvegarde avec l’outil Veeam Backup
    Support Office 365 – Skype Entreprise
    Gestion console administration EPO Mc Afee
    Migration DC – DHCP, serveur de fichiers Windows 2008 vers 2012 R2 et dé-commissionnement de l’ancien serveur

  • Geodis - Ingénieur Active directory

    Levallois-Perret 2015 - 2015 Mise en œuvre - Etude, installation et configuration des pré-requis pour migration AD 2003 vers 2012 R2 en environnement inter domaine
    Migration inter domaine AD Windows 2003 vers Windows 2012 R2 avec ADMT 3.2
    Analyse GPO existantes afin de les reproduire sur Windows 2012 R2 (création central store et conversion ADM vers ADMX)
    Audit serveur de fichiers Windows 2003 des agences France dans le but de centraliser vers un serveur de fichiers Windows 2012 R2
    Audit serveur d’impressions Windows 2003 des agences France dans le but de centraliser vers un serveur de fichiers Windows 2012 R2
    Préconisation centralisation serveur DHCP Windows 2012 R2 en équilibrage de charges

  • Auchan - Expertise Active Directory, Ingénieur SCCM

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2014 - 2014 Mise en oeuvre d’un environnement de test pour effectuer une migration Windows 2003 vers Windows 2012 R2
    Validation des tests avec SONAR, Active Directory Replication Status Tool, Commandes DNS
    Architecture et mise en œuvre des serveurs DHCP en équilibrage de charges et en serveurs de secours sous Windows 2012 R2
    Mise à niveau des GPO entre AD Windows 2003 et AD Windows 2012 R2 et créations de GPP
    Mise en place Network Load Balancing sous Windows 2012 R2
    Création de VMs Windows 2012 R2 sous Vsphere 5.5
    Procédures SCCM 2012 R2, Migration DC Windows 2003 vers Windows 2012 R2
    Mise en place d’un serveur principal autonome SCCM 212 R2
    Installation et configuration Windows 2012 R2
    Configuration et déploiement du client SCCM 2012 R2 avec SCEP 2012 (Endpoint Protection) vers des postes Windows 8.1
    Configuration WSUS au sein de SCCM 2012 R2
    Mise en place de l’infrastructure pour la migration Exchange 2007 vers Office 365 (ADFS, Exchange 2013 SP1 CU6, DirSync, NLB, Extension de schéma AD)

  • Eramet - Ingénieur systèmes

    Paris Cedex 2013 - 2014 Gestion de machines virtuelles sous Vsphere 4.1 – 5
    Installation et configuration de machines virtuelles de serveurs Windows 2012 R2
    Préparation et déploiement de la fonctionnalité Bitlocker + TPM sur les postes de travail Windows 7
    Gestion de l’active directory sous Windows 2008 R2 / 2012 R2
    Mise en place des serveurs d’impressions et des solutions Kyocéra suite au déploiement de nouveaux copieurs
    Mise en place GPO pour déploiement applicatifs et pour paramétrage IE 10
    Préparation et installation Exchange 2010 SP3
    Gestion des clients et serveurs SEP 11 – Attribution des machines sur les GUPs
    Attribution des machines GUPs
    Déclaration et recovery des postes de travail sous DPM 2012
    Mise à jour TS master Windows 7 sous SCCM 2012 suite à la réception de nouveaux pc portables
    Déploiement packages avec SCCM 2012
    Création de script en Powershell pour l’administration AD sous Windows 2008 R2
    Rédaction de procédures d’installation – configuration des différentes opérations effectuées au sein du groupe

  • Areva - Ingénieur SCCM

    Paris La Defense 2013 - 2013 Mise en place d’un planning pour la préparation OSD pour serveurs SCCM
    Installation des rôles pour le déploiement de la matrice Windows 7
    Gestion des demandes pour l’ouverture de flux réseaux pour le service PXE
    Configuration des serveurs DHCP pour le service PXE
    Mise en place des DPs au sein de SCCM
    Rédaction de procédures d’installation des rôles WDS sous Windows 2008 R2 et de configuration des serveurs DHCP

  • GDF SUEZ - Ingénieur systèmes AD Windows Server – SCCM

    COURBEVOIE 2013 - 2013 Gestion de machines virtuelles sous Vsphere 5 en cluster sur deux datacenters
    Installation de machines virtuelles de serveurs Windows 2008 R2 / 2012
    Gestion de l’active directory sous Windows 2008 R2 / 2012
    Installation et configuration de Windows 2012 sur des serveurs HP G8
    Installation et configuration des points de distribution SCCM 2012
    Installation et confiuration des rôles RODC, File Server, Print Server, IIS, RODC et DFS-R sous Windows 2012
    Rédaction de procédures d’installation – configuration des rôles sous Windows 2012 ainsi que des DPs SCCM 2012
    Déploiement – Packaging logiciels avec SCCM 2012

  • Aéroconseil - Ingénieur systèmes AD Windows Server – SCCM – Exchange - Vmware

    Blagnac 2012 - 2012 Gestion de machines virtuelles sous Vsphere 4.1 en cluster – Citrix XenDesktop 5
    Gestion de l’active directory sous Windows 2003 / 2008 R2
    Packaging App-V - AdminStudio
    Gestion des serveurs
    Déploiement – Packaging logiciels avec SCCM
    Gestion de la messagerie Exchange – Cluster Sharepoint
    Résolution des incidents Exchange et poste de travail Outlook
    Gestion quotidienne des sauvegardes sous Tina – Snapvault NetAPP

  • Thales Alenia Space - Ingénieur systèmes AD Windows Server – SCCM – Vmware – Hyper V - Exchange

    TOULOUSE 2011 - 2012 Gestion de machines virtuelles sous Vsphere 4 en cluster
    Conversion de machines physiques en machines virtuelles avec Vmware converter
    Gestion de l’active directory sous Windows 2003 / 2008 R2
    Mise en place de l’architecture virtuelle sous Hyper V – SCVMM
    Packaging AdminStudio
    Gestion architecture SCCM
    Résolution des incidents de messagerie Exchange
    Support des applications métiers satellites
    Mise en place d’un serveur de déploiement MDT et de poste de travail Windows XP - 7
    Gestion de masters Windows XP - 7
    Mise en place et gestion de mises à jour (WSUS)
    Mise en place de masters avec Acronis

  • Orange Business Services - Coordinateur technique implémentation

    2010 - 2011 Coordinateur de l’implémentation de l’infrastructure système virtualisée Vsphere 4 - Windows 2008 R2, de messagerie Exchange 2010, 2007 et des services associés (Blackberry 5.0.2), ainsi que de messagerie instantanée OCS 2007, Lync 2010.
    Homologue technique du chef de projet
    Prise en charge de la synchronisation des différentes expertises : Messaging, OS, SQL
    Transfert d’activité vers les services support
    Utilisation des process ITIL et OBS

  • Orange Business Services - Coordinateur de Migration Messagerie

    2010 - 2010 Pour client : Airbus - Transalliance -Eurocast

    Gestion d’un projet de migration de données de l’environnement de messagerie Domino, Exchange 2003 - 2007
    Reporting sur l’évolution du projet
    Analyse et gestion des risques
    Utilisation des process ITIL

  • IBM - Ingénieur systèmes

    Bois-Colombes 2010 - 2010 Administration sur Active Directory
    Mise en œuvre de machines virtualisée sous Vsphere
    Suivi des incidents Nagios / AD avec Manager Now et Maximo

  • CMA CGM - Ingénieur Microsoft AD - Exchange

    Marseille 2007 - 2010 Maintenir l’ensemble de l’infrastructure en condition opérationnelle
    Assurer la résolution des incidents AD / Exchange – OCS
    Gestion des comptes utilisateurs AS 400 - AD
    Rédaction des documents d’exploitation
    Administration des identités sur IAM (OIM – Oracle identity Manager)

  • ArcelorMittal - Administrateur Support Windows – Poste de travail

    2007 - 2007 Gestion des comptes utilisateurs AD - Exchange
    Maintenir l’ensemble de l’infrastructure en condition opérationnelle
    Mise en place de masters
    Administration SCCM
    Maintenance de pcs et serveurs

  • Panzani - Administrateur Support Windows - Exchange

    Lyon 2006 - 2006 Assistance des applications bureautiques Office aux utilisateurs et utilisation du logiciel VNC pour prise à distance.
    Maintenir l’ensemble de l’infrastructure en condition opérationnelle
    Mise en place de masters avec Acronis
    Gestion de la messagerie Exchange
    Résolution des incidents Outlook - Exchange
    Assurer la résolution des incidents de poste de travail

  • Galderma - Administrateur Microsoft

    Courbevoie 2006 - 2006 Installation imprimante/copieur/scanner XEROX, HP et TOSHIBA sur réseaux
    Installation de logiciels pharmaceutiques (Nugenesis, Matrixplus, IDBS, OPX2pro, Accelrys, Microcal Origin, Acdlabs, SDS)
    Installation et paramétrage de Citrix Métaframe, SAP, Oracle 6i, 8, 9 et 10.
    Gestion des comptes utilisateurs AD
    Télé-distribution avec SMS
    Résolution des incidents de la messagerie Exchange
    Assurer la résolution des incidents

  • SNCF - Administrateur Microsoft

    2005 - 2006 Maintenir l’ensemble de l’infrastructure en condition opérationnelle
    Assistance des applications bureautiques Office aux utilisateurs avec le logiciel Mission
    Gestion des comptes utilisateurs AD - Exchange
    Assurer la résolution des incidents poste de travail MAC - PCs

  • Consulat Général Algérie - Administrateur Microsoft / Poste de travail

    2003 - 2005 Maintenir l’ensemble de l’infrastructure en condition opérationnelle
    Mise en place de déploiement matériels – logiciels bureautiques
    Gestion des comptes utilisateurs AD
    Mastérisation des pcs avec le logiciel Acronis
    Implémentation et gestion de la messagerie Exchange
    Assurer la résolution des incidents poste de travail

  • Air Liquide - Administrateur Microsoft / Technicien itinérant

    Paris 2003 - 2003 Maintenir l’ensemble de l’infrastructure en condition opérationnelle sur les sites PACA
    Mise en place de déploiement matériels – logiciels bureautiques
    Gestion des comptes utilisateurs AD - Exchange
    Assistance applications métiers - bureautiques
    Assurer la résolution des incidents poste de travail

  • Atofina - Administrateur Microsoft / Technicien itinérant

    2001 - 2002 Maintenir l’ensemble de l’infrastructure en condition opérationnelle sur les sites PACA
    Déploiement de masters en vue de la migration de Windows NT vers Windows 2000 PRO
    Déploiement logiciels avec ITSM
    Gestion des comptes utilisateurs AD - Domino
    Assistance applications métiers - bureautiques
    Assurer la résolution des incidents poste de travail

Formations

  • DMR Formation

    Les Pennes Mirabeau 2013 - 2013 MCTS Microsoft Certified Administration System Center Configuration Manager (SCCM) 2012

  • Avnet Vmware Training Partner

    Paris 2012 - 2012 Certificat installation, configuration et administration de Vmware Vsphere 5

  • Global Knowledge

    Lyon 2012 - 2012 Certificat mise en œuvre-gestion de virtualisation de serveurs Microsoft Hyper v-SCVMM

  • DMR Formation

    Les Pennes Mirabeau 2010 - 2010 Certificat Microsoft administrateur et maintenance, Exchange 2010

  • TLA, Fort Lauderdale US (Fort Lauderdale)

    Fort Lauderdale 2009 - 2009 Certificat ACCET Level Intermediate B1 English

  • DMR Formation

    Les Pennes Mirabeau 2009 - 2009 Certificat Microsoft administrateur et maintenance, Exchange 2007

  • DMR Formation

    Les Pennes Mirabeau 2009 - 2009 Certificat Microsoft administrateur et maintenance, Windows 2008

  • Avolys M2i

    Aix En Provence 2007 - 2007 Certificat Microsoft administrateur et maintenance, Windows 2003

  • AFPA

    Istres 2000 - 2001 BTS Réseaux informatiques et télécommunications