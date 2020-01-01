Samir SOUICI

Système : Active Directory GPO ADMT Password Export Server – Windows 2000/2003/2008R2/2012R2/2016, Azure Active Directory, Azure AD Connect, DirSync, SCOM 2016, WSUS, Quest Change Auditor AD, FIM /MIM, Quest Reporter, Nagios, Zabbix, IAM (Identity and Access Management)
O.S . : Windows 2000 Pro/XP/Vista/Seven/8.1
Messagerie : Outlook – Exchange 5.5/2000/2003/2007/2010, Lotus Notes – Domino 8/8.5
Virtualisation: VmWare ESX- Vsphere 4, 5.5 - Vmware Converter (P2V), Hyper V, SCVMM, APP-V, Azure
Stockage : HP EVA / MSA - SAN
Backup: Veritas BackupExec, Veeam, Tivoli, Time Navigator TINA, Snapvault NetAPP, DPM
Sécurité: Fsecure, Bitlocker – Puce TPM – SEP 11 – SCEP 2012, EPO Mc Afee, Password Vault
Software: MS project, Visio, suite office 2003/2007/2010
Organisation: ITIL
Prise à distance: VNC, Teamviewer
Logiciels
d’incidents : Asset Center, Remedy, CIM (Edata Center), Landesk, ITSM, Service Now
Gestion système: SCCM 2012 R2
System Center : SCCM 2007 – 2012, SCVMM 2007, DPM 2012
Connaissances : OKTA, Citrix XenDesktop, Sharepoint 2010, Oracle 8i/9i, SAP, Acronis, AdminStudio, Installshied, Ghost, Sysprep, MDT, AS400
Mes compétences :
Sccm
Project coordinator
Windows Server 2003 et 2008 R2
Hardware Support
Hardware Installation
Technical leader
Poste de travail
Remote Administrator
Server Support
Active Directory 2003 et 2008
VmWare ESX et Vsphere
System Deployment
Hyper v
Windows server
Technical Documentation
Technical support
Desktop Support
Windows 2000 XP 7 et 8
software Installation
Exchange 2003 2007 et 2010 Server
Messaging
Incident Management