Samir SOUICI

Système : Active Directory GPO ADMT Password Export Server – Windows 2000/2003/2008R2/2012R2/2016, Azure Active Directory, Azure AD Connect, DirSync, SCOM 2016, WSUS, Quest Change Auditor AD, FIM /MIM, Quest Reporter, Nagios, Zabbix, IAM (Identity and Access Management)

O.S . : Windows 2000 Pro/XP/Vista/Seven/8.1

Messagerie : Outlook – Exchange 5.5/2000/2003/2007/2010, Lotus Notes – Domino 8/8.5

Virtualisation: VmWare ESX- Vsphere 4, 5.5 - Vmware Converter (P2V), Hyper V, SCVMM, APP-V, Azure

Stockage : HP EVA / MSA - SAN

Backup: Veritas BackupExec, Veeam, Tivoli, Time Navigator TINA, Snapvault NetAPP, DPM

Sécurité: Fsecure, Bitlocker – Puce TPM – SEP 11 – SCEP 2012, EPO Mc Afee, Password Vault

Software: MS project, Visio, suite office 2003/2007/2010

Organisation: ITIL

Prise à distance: VNC, Teamviewer

Logiciels

d’incidents : Asset Center, Remedy, CIM (Edata Center), Landesk, ITSM, Service Now

Gestion système: SCCM 2012 R2

System Center : SCCM 2007 – 2012, SCVMM 2007, DPM 2012

Connaissances : OKTA, Citrix XenDesktop, Sharepoint 2010, Oracle 8i/9i, SAP, Acronis, AdminStudio, Installshied, Ghost, Sysprep, MDT, AS400



Mes compétences :

Sccm

Project coordinator

Windows Server 2003 et 2008 R2

Hardware Support

Hardware Installation

Technical leader

Poste de travail

Remote Administrator

Server Support

Active Directory 2003 et 2008

VmWare ESX et Vsphere

System Deployment

Hyper v

Windows server

Technical Documentation

Technical support

Desktop Support

Windows 2000 XP 7 et 8

software Installation

Exchange 2003 2007 et 2010 Server

Messaging

Incident Management