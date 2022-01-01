Menu

Sylvain LOUINEAU

GUERANDE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • AJ Tech - Responsable production Géothermie

    GUERANDE 2013 - maintenant

  • AJ TECH - Responsable Méthodes - Industrialisation

    GUERANDE 2009 - maintenant

  • Auto Châssis International - Renault Le Mans - Ingénieur Logistique Projets

    2004 - 2009

  • DELPHI Diesel Systems - Apprenti Ingénieur

    2001 - 2004

Formations

Réseau