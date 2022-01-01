Menu

玉兰 李 (玉兰)

  • Power Practice
  • Information Technology Consultant

温哥华

En résumé

OBJECTIVE To produce quality software products using my skills and knowledge, to be a key member
of a Absolute Software and thrive with the co mpany
SUMMARY OF QUALIFICATIONS
- Web application, web service, database/backend testing
- Integration testing. syste m testing. black/white box testing, regression testing
- QualityCenter, QTP, Selenium and JUnit
- Program ming skills of Java, Perl, VBScript, VBA
- Advanced database skills of Oracle and SQL server
- Knowledge of Unix/Linux, X ML, SOAP, TCP/IP, HTTP, TSL/SSL
- Combined knowledge of functional and security testing

Entreprises

  • Power Practice - Information Technology Consultant

    Technique | 温哥华 2019 - maintenant Develop value-added technology solutions by analyzing clients’ IT system requirements, needs, and existing resources. Interact closely with clients, vendors, sale's account managers and business units throughout projects to achieve deliverables for each client.

    Projects included: Network Infrastructure/Desktop deployment/Automation, LAN, WAN, Cloud Services, Data Center deployment and migrations, Storage, Security logical/physical, VOIP, Wireless, VMware, MS Domains, Application services, M&A, Construction, and Green Field deployments.

  • Ashavi Global Inc. - Technical Consultant

    Informatique | 多伦多 2017 - 2019 IT strategy advisory services

  • Crawford Technologies· - Software Engineer

    Technique | 多伦多 2010 - 2011 Developed and maintained web base software for electronic data capture and management.

Formations

Réseau

