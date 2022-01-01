OBJECTIVE To produce quality software products using my skills and knowledge, to be a key member

of a Absolute Software and thrive with the co mpany

SUMMARY OF QUALIFICATIONS

- Web application, web service, database/backend testing

- Integration testing. syste m testing. black/white box testing, regression testing

- QualityCenter, QTP, Selenium and JUnit

- Program ming skills of Java, Perl, VBScript, VBA

- Advanced database skills of Oracle and SQL server

- Knowledge of Unix/Linux, X ML, SOAP, TCP/IP, HTTP, TSL/SSL

- Combined knowledge of functional and security testing