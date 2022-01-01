Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Aa BBBBB
Ajouter
Aa BBBBB
PONTOISE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
IPhone SDK
Iphone
Entreprises
Mobile Health
PONTOISE
2012 - maintenant
Proxym-IT
- Ingénieur développment logiciel
2008 - 2011
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
A. SAFI
Amal BACCAR
Amine ZAKHAMA
Domotique RACHDI
Garry AUROY
Majed BOUKADIDA
Mondher CHNITI
Salwa MELKI
Sylvie LORSERY FILLIETTAZ
Youssef OUSTOUH