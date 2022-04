Strategic, innovative and result driven merchandising professional with a 12 years experience in international/national retail organizations (LVMH, WATSON, PUIG, Galeries Lafayette) and 5 years in fashion (agnès b., Aquascutum, Nina Ricci). Highly creative with the ability to drive brands forward through innovative visual schemes and concepts. Possessing a proven ability to make a strong impact with visual merchandising and have a flair for redesigning in-store layouts to drive sales forward:



➢ Brand strategy development, positioning, visual identity/tone of voice

➢ In-store/experimental merchandising, store design, planograms

➢ Visual merchandising, packaging, bags design and production

➢ Display from development and sourcing

➢ Website and digital media development

➢ Vendor relations and contract negotiations, Agency leadership and Budget Management

➢ Extensive global experience working with diverse cultures in Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific

➢ Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

➢ Leadership and Project Management