Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Ababacar NIANG
Ajouter
Ababacar NIANG
CHAMBRAY LES TOURS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Indépendante
- Infographe
CHAMBRAY LES TOURS
maintenant
Formations
David Diop (Dakar)
Dakar
1990 - 1996
infographie
vente de materiels informatique
cem
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel