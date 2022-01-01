Piping & Pressure Vessel Specialist / Certified European Welding Engineer

Master in Business Administration - London



Over Twenty years experience in welding engineering and, Sixteen years experience in steam equipment engineering, manufacturing and sales support.



Employed in the fabrication and welding industry since leaving school, I have had the benefit of working in a wide range of industrial sectors allied to the welding technologies. I am an engineer with a broad base of life and work experience. Design and Manufacturing are a passion for me.



Mes compétences :

Conception

Ingénierie

Bonnes Pratiques de Fabrication

Gestion du changement

Management opérationnel