Piping & Pressure Vessel Specialist / Certified European Welding Engineer
Master in Business Administration - London

Over Twenty years experience in welding engineering and, Sixteen years experience in steam equipment engineering, manufacturing and sales support.

Employed in the fabrication and welding industry since leaving school, I have had the benefit of working in a wide range of industrial sectors allied to the welding technologies. I am an engineer with a broad base of life and work experience. Design and Manufacturing are a passion for me.

Conception
Ingénierie
Bonnes Pratiques de Fabrication
Gestion du changement
  • PPVEngg - Business Leader

    2020 - maintenant PPVEngg helps you to achieve your projects in piping and pressure vessel from design through manufacturing, testing, inspection and erection.

    The PPVEngg capabilities are:

      - Conduct design tasks with collaboration of multidisciplinary team around the globe.
      - Elaborate technical specifications for purchasing and subcontracting.
      - Coordinate with supplier and subcontractor for delivering the project.
      - Follow all the reglementary aspect with the notified body and the third party inspection during all the project phases.
      - Inspect the deliveries and establish a reconciliation plan when it is the case.

  • North American Company - Engineering Manager

    1999 - maintenant Engineering Manager in a multinational company specialist in fluid equipment and service.

    • High qualified welding engineer in piping and pressure vessel design and manufacturing. Specialist in European directives particularly the Pressure Equipment Directive 2014/68/UE (previously 97/23 EC) and the UFPV standards EN13445 and EN 13480 series. Good knowledge of EN national codes and regulations: CODAP, AD Merkblat,
    • Well impregnated with North-American code such as ASME VIII div.1, ASME IX, ASME B31.3 & B31.1, ASME B16.5, ASME B16.34, … Accustomed with all material provenance specification (forge, casting and rolled) ASTM or EN.
    • Quality Control/Assurance environment. Processes and procedures definition and setting for certification to ISO standard and directives.
    • Supervising Welding qualifications and Testing according to ASME IX, EN287, NACE standards and Customer specification (Refinery, Oil & gas, …).
    • Subcontracting and supervising of pressure equipment design and manufacturing activities, following-upand reception.
    • Checking equipment to particular specifications: EXXON, SHEL, KAVAENER, FOSTERWHELER, ARAMCO, TECHNIP, DOW, IBR, ONGC, TOTAL, SNAMPROJETTI, TECHNIP, TECNICAS REUNIDAS, ….
    • Third party inspection and Notified Body coordination for EN type and design examination approval (Module III and IV) and PED quality system certification.
    • Project responsibilities: Pricing and estimating contracts.Total client liaison to purchase order both commercial and technical from quotation to close out. Management and co-ordination of resources in full incorporating cost control, design, development, documentation, sub order, production, Q.A, test, installation, and commissioning activities.

  • Piping - Manager

    1990 - maintenant

  • Hult International Business School (London)

    London 2015 - 2017 EMBA

