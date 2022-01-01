Menu

Abbas CHAKKOUR

ABIDJAN

En résumé

Nouvelle société d achat et de vente de produit café cacao

Entreprises

  • SMCC - Achat de cacao

    2015 - maintenant Commerce de café cacao

Formations

  • Universite Saint- Josef (Beyrouth)

    Beyrouth 1999 - maintenant Informatique de gestion et organisation d entreprise

Réseau