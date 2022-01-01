Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Abbas HIRED
Ajouter
Abbas HIRED
ROUIBA.ALGER
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Bureau d'affaires
- Gérant
2012 - maintenant
Hired mohamed
- Gerant
1995 - 2008
Sarl safat
- Commercial
1992 - 1994
Formations
Ispri Alger (Alger)
Alger
1983 - 1987
licence
relations politiques internationales
Réseau
Assya AÏT CHALLAL
Malleck MANSERI
Nadia MILOUA
Samia CHERID - TILIOUINE
Udl PARTI POLITIQUE
Zahir Eddine HAMMOUTENE
Zohir GHAFFOUR