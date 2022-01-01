Abbassi ANIS

Aljazeera News
- Cameramen
2002 - maintenant
Professional Experiences
* from October 2000 until present : Principal Cameramen In Afromed Media Company In Tunisia, all tasks are in parallel.
Tasks:
•Principal Cameraman of a weekly Business show "Amal we
Aswak. (Business and Markets), a ready to air production by "SPECTRUM" for Canal 7 (Tunisian National Channel), Full coverage of seminars, economic events, interviewing ministers and prominent National and International Business, key players and decision makers.
•Principal cameraman in a touristic show "Jitouki Achikan" a ready to air production by "SPECTRUM" for Canal 7 (Tunisian National Channel)
•Principal cameraman in the music program "Tarik
Annoujoum" Produced By Ulysson For Canal 7 (Tunisian National Channel).
•Principal cameraman in different reports For the business
Show "Dounia Al Mal", produced By "Afromed Media" For Alarbiya Channel
•Principal cameraman in different reports For the children Show “ ” koll youm” ”lakatat “Nadhra Ala”. produced By "Afromed Media For Aljazeera Children
•A principal cameraman in different documentaries
produced By "Afromed Media" about a Current Affairs stories for "Mahattat" weekly program In Alarabiya Channel, Stories include diverse subjects (social, educational, cultural...)
•A principal cameraman in documentary of "Zamem BOUGUIBA" produced By "Afromed Media" exclusively For Arabiya Channel
•Principal cameraman in different Sports reports In Tunisia,
Full Coverage Of Matches, Interviews, produced By "Afromed Media" for Arabiya
Channel.
•A principal cameraman in different Sport reports Covering African football Cup - Tunisia 2004 produced By "Afromed Media" for Alhurra TV and Alarabiya
Channels
•A principal cameraman in different Sport reports Covering Football LG Cup produced By "Afromed Media" For Alarabiya Channels
• Principal cameraman in different intellectual; politic; Economic and Social reports in Tunisia, Produced By "Afromed Media" for Al Hurra TV
• A principal cameraman in different Sport reports covering the world cup of handball - Tunisia 2005 produced By "Afromed Media" for Alhura TV and Alarabiya Channels
• A principal cameraman in different Sport reports covering the Handball LG Cup produced By "Afromed Media" To Alhura TV Channel.
• Principal cameraman in different reports For Star Academy
Lebanon Show, in Tunisia produced By "Afromed Media" For LBC Channel.
• A principal cameraman in different reports and documentaries and sports stories in Tunisia produced By "Afromed Media" For Saudi 1 Channel
• A principal cameraman in different reports about music programs, a coverage of a different festival in Tunisia (Cartage, hammamet, Bizert), produced By Real Time For Alrai TV
Training
• July 2001: Training course in Canal 7 (Tunisian National Channel)
• August 2002: Training course in Canal 7 (Tunisian National Channel)
• July 2002: Training course in SETPEC (audiovisual business) during a month about Film’s Camera
• From September 2002 Until December 2002: Training course in SPECTRUM (audiovisual business
Skills
Using the different camcorder’s types : Beta SP, Beta SX, Beta NUM, IMPEG IMX, DVCAM Sony (DSR370, 390,450,570)-PD150…, XDCAM, HDV( Sony , JVC )