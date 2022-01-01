Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Abbes OULD SI BOUZIANE
Ajouter
Abbes OULD SI BOUZIANE
MOSTAGANEM
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Technicien supérieure en froid et climatisation
Entreprises
froid
- Gérant
1998 - maintenant
Formations
ITF Alger (Alger)
Alger
1984 - 1986
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel