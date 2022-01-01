Abdallah Baba, is Specialist in Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency.



Team-oriented, dynamic, with 20 years progressive experience in all phases of Research, Engineering, Reporting, Forecasting and Management in the field of Renewable Energies and Energy efficiency in building and industry.



Specialist in studies, design and development projects, marketing, installation, monitoring, control and maintenance in the field of renewable energy, energy efficiency and water management.



Our company, AES is ranked among the sector leading companies in the region.



Since its creation in 1998, AES has adopted:



* A positioning strategy to satisfy the specific needs of its customers.

* A philosophy of work and innovation to offer the best in Renewable Energy solutions.

* A continuous objective to satisfy and improve the quality of life and preserve the environment for future generation.



AES has a very qualified with high skill team from engineers, technicians and commercial staff. Thanks to its know-how and its expertise when it comes to Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency projects, AES provides you with a global competencies offer which spreads from upstream to downstream covering the engineering field as well as work, maintenance and operating fields.



Mes compétences :

Energy Efficiency

Renewable energy

Water Management