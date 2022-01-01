Menu

Abdallah BELAHCEN

CERGY

En résumé

Microsoft : Windows XP, Windows VISTA, Windows SEVEN, Windows server 2003, Windows server 2008 R2
Linux : Ubuntu, Debian,Fedora

Matériel : Cisco, Sonicwall, D-link, Juniper, Zyxel, Bintec, Enterasys
Virtualisation : Vmware Esxi, Vsphere Vmware, Workstation,Virtualbox
Supervision : nagios,centreon,cacti, mrtg, nagvis, smokeping,NagVis
Protocoles : TCP/IP, LAN, WAN, VOIP, WIFI 802.11, RIP V2, OSPF, BGP, EIGRP, DNS, SIP, DHCP, SNMP, FRAME RELAY,NAT, SSH, TELNET, FTP, VLAN, SPANNING TREE, NOTION IPV6
Base de données : Mysql

PHP, SQL, VBA, NOTION C++, CSS

NOTION ITIL, NOTION MERISE

Mes compétences :
Administrateur Windows
Administrateur systemes et reseaux

Entreprises

  • Lycee jouy le moutier - Etudiant administrateur reseau

    maintenant

  • ASSECURIS - ADMINISTRATEUR SYSTÈME & RÉSEAUX

    2010 - 2014 ? Préparation des serveurs virtuels pour les clients (serveur web, serveur applicatif)
    ? Mise en place de la supervision de l’infrastructure Assecuris
    ? Mise en place d’un serveur de streaming sous WOWZA
    ? Mise en place de VMware ESX pour la virtualisation des serveurs
    ? Installation et configuration de serveur Microsoft Office SHAREPOINT Server 2010 (MOSS)
    ? Mise en place d’un espace collaboratif sous SharePoint
    ? Interconnexion entre Site VPN

  • ECOLE ESGI - Etudiant administrateur reseau EN MASTER 2

    2010 - 2011 PREPARATION DE CCNA 1,2,3 & 4

  • Keyyo - Technicien reseau

    Clichy 2009 - 2010 ? Mise en place d’un Datacenter à EQUINIX
    ? Mise en place des baies
    ? Supervision du câblage
    ? Mise en place des serveurs
    ? Interconnexion des trois Datacenter
    ? Maintenance des Datacenter (EQUINIX, LEVEL3)
    ? Configuration commutateur et routeur CISCO
    ? Validation des équipements VOIP (téléphone Linksys ...)
    ? Configuration des modem/routeurs BINTEC
    ? Configuration des modem/routeurs ZYXEL
    ? Validation des offres xDSL
    ? Support clients et partenaires niveau 2

  • IB FORMATION la defense - Technicien informatique

    2008 - 2008 Installation et maintenance des ordinateurs
    Maintenance des réseaux
    programmation : NOTION C++, PHP ,HTML, XML, SQL, NOTION w-langage
    logiciel: DevC++, Office 2003, Windev, Photoshop, Mysql, PHPmyadmin, Ciel compta et Ghost.

    competence reseau : mise en place d'un serveur DHCP (linux , win2003), configuration routeur CISCO, Active directory, TCP/IP

  • BT télecom - Technicien reseau

    2008 - 2008 ? Supervision des réseaux à distance
    ? Suivi et gestion des incidents

Formations

