Abdallah BELAHCEN

Microsoft : Windows XP, Windows VISTA, Windows SEVEN, Windows server 2003, Windows server 2008 R2

Linux : Ubuntu, Debian,Fedora



Matériel : Cisco, Sonicwall, D-link, Juniper, Zyxel, Bintec, Enterasys

Virtualisation : Vmware Esxi, Vsphere Vmware, Workstation,Virtualbox

Supervision : nagios,centreon,cacti, mrtg, nagvis, smokeping,NagVis

Protocoles : TCP/IP, LAN, WAN, VOIP, WIFI 802.11, RIP V2, OSPF, BGP, EIGRP, DNS, SIP, DHCP, SNMP, FRAME RELAY,NAT, SSH, TELNET, FTP, VLAN, SPANNING TREE, NOTION IPV6

Base de données : Mysql



PHP, SQL, VBA, NOTION C++, CSS



NOTION ITIL, NOTION MERISE



Mes compétences :

Administrateur Windows

Administrateur systemes et reseaux