Abdallah CHIRRIG

Malabo

En résumé

Née le 02/03/1989 a Taroudant
Résider a Agadir

Mes compétences :
Community management

Entreprises

  • Sofitel - Groups Coordinator

    Malabo 2015 - maintenant

  • Sofitel Dubai Dowentown - Réservation Officer

    2014 - 2015

  • Best western Hotel Doha - Front Desk Agent

    2013 - 2014 Responsibilities:
    • Answer incoming calls and assist with reservations, confirmations, room need requests, and questions.
    • Explain resort products, service and other information about the resort as requested.
    • Sell, process and enter and confirm room reservations using selling techniques and strategies.
    • Maintain knowledge of current resort events, activities, hours of operation as well as dining options currently available.
    • Greet guests warmly and perform registration procedures.
    • Provide guests with appropriate room assignments, room keys, directions to the rooms, while up-selling when appropriate.
    • Verify payment for stay including incidental costs by obtaining credit information.
    • Assist guests with issues and complaints, with empathy and a focus on guest satisfaction.
    • Use supervisor support when necessary.
    • Answer incoming calls within 3 rings with appropriate greeting.
    • Maintain accurate logs of mail, packages, parcels or other items for guest delivery.
    • Accurate accounting of cash bank assigned to each agent.
    • Post charges to guest accounts as designated.
    • Facilitate guest departures providing accurate statements and ensuring guest satisfaction and collecting all payments due.
    • Other duties as assigned.

  • Sofitel Agadir Thalassa Sea and Spa - Guest Service Agent

    2012 - 2013 Tasks performed
    • Man the telephone switchboard and take reservations
    • Resolve guest complaints.
    • Ensure that guests receive high quality service
    • Check hotel situation, occupancy, functions, groups and VIPs
    • Anticipates guests' needs and takes them into consideration
    • Provide wake-up calls as requested by the gues
    • check the departure lists and to ensure check-out times are respected.

  • BO Hotel & Spa - Night Auditor

    2012 - 2012

  • Hotel Riu Tikida Beach - Receptionniste ( Stagiaire )

    2012 - 2012 l’accueil . standard : suivi des clients , les opération des chick in et de chick out ... ( Stagiaire)

  • Hotel Riu Tikida Beach - Aide Econome

    2011 - 2012 assemblage des commande des différent service , établer les bons de commande contacter les fournisseurs . l'inventaire .. ( stagiaire)

  • Mcdonlad's - Caissier

    2011 - 2011

  • Hotel Palais Des Roses - Récéeptionniste

    2010 - 2010 l’accueil . standard : suivi des clients , les operation des chick in et de chick out ... ( Stagiaire)

Formations

  • Institut Specialisé De Technologie En Hotellerie Et De Tourisme (Agadir)

    Agadir 2010 - 2012 Technicien spécialisé en Gestion hôtelière

  • Institut Specialisé De Technologie En Hotellerie Et De Tourisme (Agadir)

    Agadir 2008 - 2010 Technicien en Réception d'Hotel

