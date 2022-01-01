Abdallah CHIRRIG

2013 - 2014Responsibilities:
• Answer incoming calls and assist with reservations, confirmations, room need requests, and questions.
• Explain resort products, service and other information about the resort as requested.
• Sell, process and enter and confirm room reservations using selling techniques and strategies.
• Maintain knowledge of current resort events, activities, hours of operation as well as dining options currently available.
• Greet guests warmly and perform registration procedures.
• Provide guests with appropriate room assignments, room keys, directions to the rooms, while up-selling when appropriate.
• Verify payment for stay including incidental costs by obtaining credit information.
• Assist guests with issues and complaints, with empathy and a focus on guest satisfaction.
• Use supervisor support when necessary.
• Answer incoming calls within 3 rings with appropriate greeting.
• Maintain accurate logs of mail, packages, parcels or other items for guest delivery.
• Accurate accounting of cash bank assigned to each agent.
• Post charges to guest accounts as designated.
• Facilitate guest departures providing accurate statements and ensuring guest satisfaction and collecting all payments due.
• Other duties as assigned.
Sofitel Agadir Thalassa Sea and Spa
- Guest Service Agent
2012 - 2013 Tasks performed
• Man the telephone switchboard and take reservations
• Resolve guest complaints.
• Ensure that guests receive high quality service
• Check hotel situation, occupancy, functions, groups and VIPs
• Anticipates guests' needs and takes them into consideration
• Provide wake-up calls as requested by the gues
• check the departure lists and to ensure check-out times are respected.
BO Hotel & Spa
- Night Auditor
2012 - 2012
Hotel Riu Tikida Beach
- Receptionniste ( Stagiaire )
2012 - 2012l’accueil . standard : suivi des clients , les opération des chick in et de chick out ... ( Stagiaire)
Hotel Riu Tikida Beach
- Aide Econome
2011 - 2012assemblage des commande des différent service , établer les bons de commande contacter les fournisseurs . l'inventaire .. ( stagiaire)
Mcdonlad's
- Caissier
2011 - 2011
Hotel Palais Des Roses
- Récéeptionniste
2010 - 2010l’accueil . standard : suivi des clients , les operation des chick in et de chick out ... ( Stagiaire)
Formations
Institut Specialisé De Technologie En Hotellerie Et De Tourisme (Agadir)
Agadir2010 - 2012Technicien spécialisé en Gestion hôtelière
Technicien spécialisé en Gestion hôtelière
Institut Specialisé De Technologie En Hotellerie Et De Tourisme (Agadir)