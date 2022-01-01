Menu

Abdallah MOHAMED

ALGIERS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
HYSYS

Entreprises

  • Unité dessalement l’eau de mer et de production l’électricité « KAHRAMA spa » Arzew - Stagiaire

    2010 - 2010

  • Gaz Naturel Liquéfié G.N.L.z1 W.Oran - Stagiaire

    2010 - 2010

  • Algeria Oman Fertilization Project A.O.A spa Pour la Production l’Ammoniac et l’Urée - Ingénieur process

    2009 - maintenant

  • Algeria Oman Fertilizer Plant - Field Engineer

    2009 - maintenant * Assistance during equipment installation the two phases Precommissioning and commissioning
    * Operation & control of production process: Sea Water Desalination by MED process, Water Potabilisation DWT, Water Demineralization & Polishing, Steam Generation HRSG, Power Production process by Gas turbine Generator GTG, Sea Water Intake SWI, Instrument & Service Air, Nitrogen Generation, Ammonia & Urea Storage and Waste Water Treatment
    * Operation & control of production
    Process test (Ammonia and urea).

  • Etabissement d'enseignement - Enseignent physique - chimie

    2009 - 2009

  • Etablissement d'enseignement C.E.M - Enseignent Math

    2008 - 2008

  • Ecole - Enseignemt francais

    2005 - 2006

  • Ferme Pilote Mokhtar HATTAB - Assistant et Controleur de Laboratoire

    2005 - 2005

Formations

  • Abdelhamid Ibn Badiss Mostaganem (Mostaganem)

    Mostaganem 2011 - 2012 Master

    Master in Process Engineering
    Mostaganem. Algeria

    Option: Chemical engineering

  • Université De Mostaganem (Mostaganem)

    Mostaganem 2011 - 2013 Master

    Génie Chimique

  • Centre D'Enseignement Intensif Des Langues (Mostaganem)

    Mostaganem 2011 - 2011 Niveau (B1)

    Anglais

  • INSTITUE ALGERIEN DE PETROLE " I.A.P De Arzew" (Arzew /Oran)

    Arzew /Oran 2009 - 2010 PROCESS INDUSTRIEL

    Process

  • Ibn Khaldoun Tiaret University (Tiaret)

    Tiaret 2001 - 2005 D.E.S

    Chemical.

  • Université Ibn Khaldoun Tiaret (Tiaret)

    Tiaret 2001 - 2005 Diplome d'Etudes Supèrieur "D.E.S"

    Chimie

