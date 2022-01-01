Abdallah NAILI

Mes compétences :
Business
Business developer
Consultancy
International
Sales
Sophis
Entreprises
Maltem Consulting - Middle East - Dubai
- Business Developer
2008 - maintenantMALTEM CONSULTING Group is an international IT consultancy firm specialized in Banking & Finance, present in Paris, London, Brussels, Luxembourg, Singapore and Dubaï.
Expertise in IT Governance, Business Process Management and Front to Back financial software integration (Calypso, Sophis, Murex, Summit, ...).
With strong customer references, we also do rely on over 500 experts such as Project Managers, Business Analysts or Technical Experts in various financial & IT fields, who are meeting clients' needs on major projects, everyday & all over the world.
Interested in our activity as a potential client or a future candidate ? Do not hesitate to contact me. Our team will be glad to meet you in one of our several offices.