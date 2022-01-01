Menu

Abdallah NAILI

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Business
Business developer
Consultancy
International
Sales
Sophis

Entreprises

  • Maltem Consulting - Middle East - Dubai - Business Developer

    2008 - maintenant MALTEM CONSULTING Group is an international IT consultancy firm specialized in Banking & Finance, present in Paris, London, Brussels, Luxembourg, Singapore and Dubaï.

    Expertise in IT Governance, Business Process Management and Front to Back financial software integration (Calypso, Sophis, Murex, Summit, ...).

    With strong customer references, we also do rely on over 500 experts such as Project Managers, Business Analysts or Technical Experts in various financial & IT fields, who are meeting clients' needs on major projects, everyday & all over the world.

    Interested in our activity as a potential client or a future candidate ? Do not hesitate to contact me. Our team will be glad to meet you in one of our several offices.


    Contact : anaili@maltem.com / abdallah.naili@yahoo.fr


    >> We are curently seeking SOPHIS EXPERTS for a very good opportunity in Dubaï. Contact me and apply now !!!

  • MALTEM CONSULTING - Belgium - Business developer - BI

    2007 - 2007

  • CINQUIEME ETOILE - France - Sales Executive

    2004 - 2007

  • Eurocopter - Germany - Marketing Assistant

    2003 - 2003

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée