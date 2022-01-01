Retail
Abde-Aziz ARNOLD KOUASSI
Abde-Aziz ARNOLD KOUASSI
ABIDJAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
VOIP
IPBX
GSM and UMTS
Linux
Cisco
Entreprises
Hyper Access System
- Ingenieur support technique
2013 - maintenant
Formations
Institut National Polytechnique Félix Houphouët-Boigny (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2006 - 2010
INGENIEUR de CONCEPTION en TELECOMS et RESEAUX.
Télécommunications et Réseaux
Centre D'Electronique Et D'Informatique Appliquée (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2005 - 2006
BREVET de TECHNICIEN SUPERIEUR
ELECTRONIQUE
Centre D'Electronique Et D'Informatique Appliquée (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2004 - 2005
BREVET de TECHNICIEN
ELECTRONIQUE
Réseau
Abdel-Aziz KABA
Boris ZERE
Drissa TOURÉ
Esdras DAYIRI
Kouassi BE KACIEN FIDELE
Loh WONNEU AUGUSTINE
Morad IGMIR
Richmond Serge DJEBLE
Theophile KOUASSI
Wawoli Justin KONE