Abdechakour CHIBA

OUARGLA

En résumé

During my studies, I have found that my interests are focused particularly in the area of
Electrical and electronic and also computer, I would like to broaden my horizons while enhancing my career profile, I feel comfortable both working within a team environment and individual tasks, Completing job would give me excellent insight and be an outstanding opportunity for me explore different working methods and practice the knowledge I gained at university.



Through my previous experiences I have gathered good communication skills and am able to present my ideas in a fluent and confident manner, Friends and acquaintances all testify to the fact that I relate to people easily and that I am able to adapt quickly to new surroundings and situation. I have learnt to work towards, and achieve my aims with great commitment and perseverance.

Entreprises

  • MI SWACO - Solids Control Engineer (Environmental Solution)

    2013 - maintenant - Mud engineer Assistante, suivez la densité de boue, le volume des bacs.
    - Montage des équipements électriques et mécaniques dans les différents chantiers.
    - Exécuter les maintenances préventives et curatives.
    - Assurer la rentabilité du travail, et démontage du matériel a la fin des chantiers.

  • MI SWACO - AUTOMATIC ENGINEER.Solids Control Engineer

    2011 - maintenant

  • MISWACO - TPS Units Operator (Thermal Phase Separation)

    2011 - 2013 - Montage de l’unité thermal conformément au manuel électrique et mécanique.
    - Assurer le traitement thermique conformément au manuel des opérations TPS.
    - Vérifier les paramètres des équipements périodiquement, remplir data log chaque 1H.
    - Diagnostiquer les failles, et établir la priorité de l’exécution des maintenances.

  • Grande Briqueterie Des Oasis G B O - Travailler comme un Electricien industriel à l’usine de brique

    2011 - 2011 - Maintenance des machines de production (préventive et curative).
    - Installation et raccordement des matériels électrique.
    - câblage d'armoire électrique, Câblage d’appareillage.
    - Remplacement des organes défectueux, contacteurs moteurs.
    - Câblage des armoires (circuit puissance et commande).
    - Lire et interpréter des schémas de montage.

  • Etablissement de maintenance et réparation de matériel (EMRM /2°RM). - Chef de cellule informatique interne.

    2010 - 2011 Maintenance général des outils informatiques.

