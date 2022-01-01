Menu

Abdelaazize ANSOURI

BRUXELLES

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • S.a restofrais - Magazinier

    maintenant

  • Distribution logistique - Preparateur de commandes

    1997 - 2009 je suis à la recherche d'un job .

Formations

  • Athénée Royal De Ganshoren (Ganshoren)

    Ganshoren 1986 - 1989 animation

Réseau