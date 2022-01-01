Menu

Abdelali ABDLMOULA

PARIS-LA DEFENSE

En résumé

Certifications :
MCT: Microsoft Certified Trainer depuis 2014 jusqu'à aujourd'hui.
VCP-DCV 6 (Vmware Certified Professional Datacenter Virtualization)
MCSE Exchange Server 2013 : Core and Advanced Solution Microsoft Exchange Server 2013.
MCSE Private Cloud: Deploying, Configuring and Monitoring System Center 2012
Microsoft Azure Infrastructure Solutions
MCSA: Office 365
MCSA: Windows Server® 2012
MCTS: Server Virtualization with Windows Server Hyper-V and System Center
VCA-Cloud : VMware Certified Associate – Cloud
VCA-DCV : VMware Certified Associate - Data Center Virtualization
VCA-WM : VMware Certified Associate – Workforce Mobility
MCTS SharePoint 2010, Configuring MCTS: .NET Framework 4, Web Application
MCSA: Windows Server® 2008 R2
ITIL Foundation in IT Service management
MCTS:SQL Server 2008 Implementing and Maintenance
MCTS: Microsoft Project 2010, Managing Projects.
Veeam Backup Certified Professional Implementing
CCNA (1,2,3 & 4)

Mes compétences :
Programmation
Réseaux informatiques & sécurité
Bureautique
Analyse de données
Microsoft project
Planification Opérationnelle
Adminsitration RH
System center
System Center Virtual Machine Manager
Microsoft Exchange Server
TrixBox
Linux Redhat
Cloud computing
Computer Science
FreeNAS
StarWind
Archivage
System Center Service Manager
Cisco Call Manager
Symantec Backup
Citrix XenApp
VMware ESX
Archivage électronique
Microsoft Lync Server
Virtualisation
System Center App Controller
Rédaction
CentOS
System Center Orchestrator
TMG
Hyper-V
Citrix Xen Server
Debian
System Center Operation Manager
Backup Windows
Dynamique
Ubunto

Entreprises

  • Capgemini Technology Services Sas - Leader Domaine Infrastructure Senior (DevOps)

    PARIS-LA DEFENSE 2016 - maintenant - Mise en place d'un VPN Site to Site entre les deux Cloud OVH & AWS
    - Mise en place d'une solution de sauvegarde approprié au Cloud OVH (Backup les données sous AWS S3)
    - Mise en place d'une Ferme RDS 2012 R2 (Remote Desktop Services)
    - Automatisation des tâches d'administration Système via PowerShell
    - Automatisation des flux Clients via PowerShell
    - Mise en place de la solution d’agrégation & monitoring de logs ELK (ElasticSearch, Logstash & Kibana)
    - Coaching & Formation de l'équipe Support DEVOPS

  • Capgemini Technology Services Sas - Senior System Engineer

    PARIS-LA DEFENSE 2014 - maintenant - Support niveau 3
    - Garantir le respect des bonnes pratiques
    - Force de proposition pour amélioration des plateformes clients
    - Support aux chefs de projets
    - Support pour demande/assistance/conseil sur tout le périmètre système.
    - Mise en place d'une solution de monitoring CloudWatch d'AWS (Amazon Web Services), via un script
    PowerShell.
    - Etude d'une solution de sauvegarde complète au profit de Cloud de Microsoft Windows Azure (Une native (Coffret et autre tierce CloudBerry).
    - Analyse d’incident poussé sur les plateformes, test performance afin de trouvé les routes causes, recherche de goulot d’étranglement "Bottleneck" et recommandation
    - Support des ITs dans les différents types des problèmes
    - Mise en place d’une DataCenter SCVMM 2012 R2 et Cluster Hyper-V
    - Mise en place d'une solution de PRA (Plan de Reprise d'Activité) basée sur Réplication d'Hyper-v avec une tolérance de perte de donnée de 15 min (RTO/RPO).
    - Mise en palce d'une solution de sauvegarde et Veeam 8 sous Hyper-V
    - Mise en place d'une solution de PRA basée sur la réplication des données via replication de Veeam V8
    - Rédaction de documentations et de procédures d’installations pour les projets réalisés (DAT, DEX)
    - Rédaction des procédures technique et fonctionnelle pour le support N1 & N2.

  • ADN - Administrateur Système

    LEVALLOIS-PERRET 2007 - 2014 - Mise en place d’infrastructures de virtualisation Vsphere 5.5, et de sauvegarde Veeam ;
    - Mise en place d’une politique de monitoring Microsoft SCOM 2102 et Veeam ONE ;
    - Automatisation d’installation des Système d’exploitation et déploiement de patch via Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager 2012 ;
    - Administration d’une plateforme de virtualisation (hyperV, ESX et XenServer) ;
    - Etude et administration d’une plateforme de messagerie Microsoft Exchange 2010 (CASArray & DAG) ;
    - Gestion des changements, des incidents et des problèmes dans une logique ITIL ;
    - Gestion de la sauvegarde automatique et manuelle ;
    - Réalisation de documentations et de rapports d’analyse techniques ;
    - Analyse et Suivi de la satisfaction client ;
    - Formation, Transfert de compétence et assistance des jeunes recrues.

Formations

  • Ecole International Des Technologies Informatiques Avancées (EITIA) (Salé)

    Salé 2012 - 2013 Formation de chef de projet Informatique

  • Ecole Supérieure Des Télécommunications - Suptelecom - (Rabat)

    Rabat 2009 - 2012 Engineer, System & Telecommunications

  • Ecole Spéciale D'Electronique Pratique Et D'Informatique (Meknes)

    Meknes 2006 - 2008

  • Ecole Technique FRA (Marrakech)

    Marrakech 2003 - 2005

  • Lycée Abdellah Chefchaouni (Fès)

    Fès 2003 - 2003

