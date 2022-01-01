Abdelali ABDLMOULA

Certifications :
MCT: Microsoft Certified Trainer depuis 2014 jusqu'à aujourd'hui.
VCP-DCV 6 (Vmware Certified Professional Datacenter Virtualization)
MCSE Exchange Server 2013 : Core and Advanced Solution Microsoft Exchange Server 2013.
MCSE Private Cloud: Deploying, Configuring and Monitoring System Center 2012
Microsoft Azure Infrastructure Solutions
MCSA: Office 365
MCSA: Windows Server® 2012
MCTS: Server Virtualization with Windows Server Hyper-V and System Center
VCA-Cloud : VMware Certified Associate – Cloud
VCA-DCV : VMware Certified Associate - Data Center Virtualization
VCA-WM : VMware Certified Associate – Workforce Mobility
MCTS SharePoint 2010, Configuring MCTS: .NET Framework 4, Web Application
MCSA: Windows Server® 2008 R2
ITIL Foundation in IT Service management
MCTS:SQL Server 2008 Implementing and Maintenance
MCTS: Microsoft Project 2010, Managing Projects.
Veeam Backup Certified Professional Implementing
CCNA (1,2,3 & 4)
Mes compétences :
Programmation
Réseaux informatiques & sécurité
Bureautique
Analyse de données
Microsoft project
Planification Opérationnelle
Adminsitration RH
System center
System Center Virtual Machine Manager
Microsoft Exchange Server
TrixBox
Linux Redhat
Cloud computing
Computer Science
FreeNAS
StarWind
Archivage
System Center Service Manager
Cisco Call Manager
Symantec Backup
Citrix XenApp
VMware ESX
Archivage électronique
Microsoft Lync Server
Virtualisation
System Center App Controller
Rédaction
CentOS
System Center Orchestrator
TMG
Hyper-V
Citrix Xen Server
Debian
System Center Operation Manager
Backup Windows
Dynamique
Ubunto