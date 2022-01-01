Abdelali ABDLMOULA

Certifications :

MCT: Microsoft Certified Trainer depuis 2014 jusqu'à aujourd'hui.

VCP-DCV 6 (Vmware Certified Professional Datacenter Virtualization)

MCSE Exchange Server 2013 : Core and Advanced Solution Microsoft Exchange Server 2013.

MCSE Private Cloud: Deploying, Configuring and Monitoring System Center 2012

Microsoft Azure Infrastructure Solutions

MCSA: Office 365

MCSA: Windows Server® 2012

MCTS: Server Virtualization with Windows Server Hyper-V and System Center

VCA-Cloud : VMware Certified Associate – Cloud

VCA-DCV : VMware Certified Associate - Data Center Virtualization

VCA-WM : VMware Certified Associate – Workforce Mobility

MCTS SharePoint 2010, Configuring MCTS: .NET Framework 4, Web Application

MCSA: Windows Server® 2008 R2

ITIL Foundation in IT Service management

MCTS:SQL Server 2008 Implementing and Maintenance

MCTS: Microsoft Project 2010, Managing Projects.

Veeam Backup Certified Professional Implementing

CCNA (1,2,3 & 4)



Mes compétences :

Programmation

Réseaux informatiques & sécurité

Bureautique

Analyse de données

Microsoft project

Planification Opérationnelle

Adminsitration RH

System center

System Center Virtual Machine Manager

Microsoft Exchange Server

TrixBox

Linux Redhat

Cloud computing

Computer Science

FreeNAS

StarWind

Archivage

System Center Service Manager

Cisco Call Manager

Symantec Backup

Citrix XenApp

VMware ESX

Archivage électronique

Microsoft Lync Server

Virtualisation

System Center App Controller

Rédaction

CentOS

System Center Orchestrator

TMG

Hyper-V

Citrix Xen Server

Debian

System Center Operation Manager

Backup Windows

Dynamique

Ubunto