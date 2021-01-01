Menu

Abdelaziz BENDOUDOUCH

CASABLANCA

En résumé

* Commercialisation et rénovation des garnitures mécaniques et pièces d'usure,
Raccords tournants, pour pompes industrielle, malaxeurs et agitateurs,
Secteur : TEXTILE, AGROALIMENTAIRE, CHIMIE et PÉTROCHIMIE

* Commercialisation et confection des bandes transporteuses pour convoyage
À chaud,
Secteur : CONFECTION du PRÊT A PORTER, SÉRIGRAPHIE, TEINTURE DE
TISSU, EMBALLAGE, SOUDURE DE PLASTIQUE,

* Commercialisation des produits de maintenance et d'entretien pour toute
Machine industrielle.
Secteur : TOUT SECTEUR INDUSTRIEL

Mes compétences :
Vente
Développement commercial
Communication
Relationnel
Management
Formation
Microsoft PowerPoint
Autocad
Merise Methodology
Microsoft Excel

Entreprises

  • Maroc transmission - Responsable commercial

    2017 - 2019 Poste : Commercial
    * Transmission Mécanique : Roulements Industriels, Paliers, Poulies et Courroies, Chaînes, Pignons et roues dentées, Etc...

  • TECALUM MAROC - RESPONSABLE COMMERCIAL

    2017 - 2019 * Commercialisation et rénovation de garnitures mécaniques pour pompes,
    * Commercialisation des produits pour l'étanchéité industrielle.

  • Maroc transmission - Service commercial

    2016 - maintenant Commercial sedentaire

  • TST Services - Responsable Commercial

    2015 - 2017 * Activités : * Location et Installations d'Equipement Industriels
    VENTILATION , PUISSANCE ÉLECTRIQUE, AIR CONDITIONNÉ, ÉCLAIRAGE, HAUTE PRESSION
    AMBIENTATION, DÉSHUMIDIFICATION et Installations d’Equipement Industriels

  • trabindus - Responable commercial

    2012 - 2014 commercialisation de produits pour l'étanchéité industrielle

  • TRABINDUS - RESPONSABLE COMMERCIAL

    2011 - maintenant Poste; Responsble Commercial de la Société TRABINDUS A TANGER
    Activités : * Commercialisation des produits pour l’industrie
    Fonctions: * Gestion Commerciale du Porte Feuille Client :
    * Démarches des produits Existants et Lancement de nouveaux produits sur le marché.
    * Suivi des OFFRES DE PRIX, COMMANDES des clients et Assistance Technique.
    Secteur : INDUSTRIE AGROALIMENTAIRE , TEXTILE , CHIMIE et PETROCHIMIE

  • BERMACO - DIRECTEUR COMMERCIAL et ADMINISTRATIF

    1990 - 2006

Formations

  • ESI Ecole Superieur De L'Immobilier (FNAIM)

    La Defense 1988 - 1990 Gestion Commerciale et Administrative

    STAGE DE FIN D'ETUDES chez LA BANQUE COMMERCIALE DU MAROC, Agence : LAHRIZI
    SERVICES : COMPTABILITES des COMPTES, PORTE FEUILLE CLIENTS, CAISSE

  • Ecole Superieur De Gestion (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 1987 - 1989 MARKETING ET INFORMATIQUE DE GESTION

    PRESIDENT DU BUREAU DES ETUDIANTS

    GESTION COMERCE OPTION GESTION DES ENTREPRISES

  • Lycee Abdelkrim Lahlou casa (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 1984 - 1987 Baccalaureat

    Langues : Français, Anglais

Réseau