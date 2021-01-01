Abdelaziz BENDOUDOUCH

* Commercialisation et rénovation des garnitures mécaniques et pièces d'usure,

Raccords tournants, pour pompes industrielle, malaxeurs et agitateurs,

Secteur : TEXTILE, AGROALIMENTAIRE, CHIMIE et PÉTROCHIMIE



* Commercialisation et confection des bandes transporteuses pour convoyage

À chaud,

Secteur : CONFECTION du PRÊT A PORTER, SÉRIGRAPHIE, TEINTURE DE

TISSU, EMBALLAGE, SOUDURE DE PLASTIQUE,



* Commercialisation des produits de maintenance et d'entretien pour toute

Machine industrielle.

Secteur : TOUT SECTEUR INDUSTRIEL



Mes compétences :

Vente

Développement commercial

Communication

Relationnel

Management

Formation

Microsoft PowerPoint

Autocad

Merise Methodology

Microsoft Excel