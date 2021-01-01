Abdelaziz BENDOUDOUCH

* Commercialisation et rénovation des garnitures mécaniques et pièces d'usure,
Raccords tournants, pour pompes industrielle, malaxeurs et agitateurs,
Secteur : TEXTILE, AGROALIMENTAIRE, CHIMIE et PÉTROCHIMIE
* Commercialisation et confection des bandes transporteuses pour convoyage
À chaud,
Secteur : CONFECTION du PRÊT A PORTER, SÉRIGRAPHIE, TEINTURE DE
TISSU, EMBALLAGE, SOUDURE DE PLASTIQUE,
* Commercialisation des produits de maintenance et d'entretien pour toute
Machine industrielle.
Secteur : TOUT SECTEUR INDUSTRIEL
Mes compétences :
Vente
Développement commercial
Communication
Relationnel
Management
Formation
Microsoft PowerPoint
Autocad
Merise Methodology
Microsoft Excel