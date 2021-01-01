Abdelaziz DEBBARH

Sérieux, assidu, intègre, dynamique, organisé, attentif, disponible, et ayant le sens de responsabilité et de collaboration.



Mes compétences :

Matlab/Simulink

Langage C/C++

PERL

NESC

WSN

Java/j2ee

Mobile

DO 178B

Aéronautique

Freelance

Ingénieur

Computer

Engineer

Conseil

Avant vente

Software

Développement

Informatique

UML/OMT

Perl Programming

Matlab

Java

C++

budgets

VME

VHDL

Simulink

Oracle

MySQL

Microsoft SQL Server

Merise Methodology

Java Enterprise Edition

Hibernate

C Programming Language

Ada

ATM (Asynchronous Transfer Mode)

Système à temps réel