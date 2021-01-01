Menu

Abdelaziz DEBBARH

Antony Cedex.

En résumé

Sérieux, assidu, intègre, dynamique, organisé, attentif, disponible, et ayant le sens de responsabilité et de collaboration.

Mes compétences :
Matlab/Simulink
Langage C/C++
PERL
NESC
WSN
Java/j2ee
Mobile
DO 178B
Aéronautique
Freelance
Ingénieur
Computer
Engineer
Conseil
Avant vente
Software
Développement
Informatique
UML/OMT
Perl Programming
Matlab
Java
C++
budgets
VME
VHDL
Simulink
Oracle
MySQL
Microsoft SQL Server
Merise Methodology
Java Enterprise Edition
Hibernate
C Programming Language
Ada
ATM (Asynchronous Transfer Mode)
Système à temps réel

Entreprises

  • ALYOTECH Morocco - Responsable d'etablissement

    Antony Cedex. 2013 - maintenant Animation, coordination, gestion et contrôle des activités de l’établissement.
    Encadrement et suivi opérationnel des collaborateurs.
    Recrutement.
    Gestion matérielle de l’établissement.
    Gestion des tâches administratives.
    Relation fournisseurs.....

  • Alyotech Morocco - Ingénieur systèmes embarqués

    Antony Cedex. 2011 - maintenant -Assurer le support technique de l’équipe de vérification et validation;
    -Vérification et Validation du logiciel applicatif commandant le système de contrôle moteur et régulation du moteur .
    -Control technique des modèles ;
    -Gestion de configuration ;
    -Rédaction des rapports et bilan d’anomalies ;
    -Relecture technique : validation des aspects techniques;
    -Conception et réalisation d'une application pour l’automatisation du processus qualité.

  • ENSIAS - Stagiaire

    2011 - 2011 : Projet de fin d'études (sujet de recherche au sein de l'ENSIAS en collaboration avec la société Electronical Engineering) Conception et réalisation d'un système d'agriculture de précision sous un microcontrôleur ATM 128 (MICAZ- MIB520-MDA100 + langage NESC+ OS :TinyOS).
    * Conception de l'application embarquée et de l'application serveur en utilisant le formalisme UML. ;
    * Implémentation des composants avec NESC, sous TinyOS. ;
    * Prototypages, adaptation, implémentation des pilotes et calibrage des capteurs (WATERMARK, ECHO,...). ;
    * Routage du réseau de capteurs sans fil. ;
    * Conception et implémentation d'une application qui gère les nœuds du réseau et affiche les données sous forme de carte de rendements (JEE couche persistance avec Hibernate et SVG pour le traitement des images et le Framework mapfaces). ;
    * Élaboration du business plan et estimation du coût globale du projet.

Formations

  • Ecole D'Été En Gestion De La Chaine Logistique (Rabat)

    Rabat 2010 - 2010 Certificat

    Logistique - Formation en logistique

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure D'Informatique Et D'Analyse Des Systèmes ENSIAS (Rabat)

    Rabat 2007 - 2011 Formation ingénieur d'Etat

  • Classes Préparatoire Aux Grandes Écoles D’ingénieurs (MP). (Fès)

    Fès 2004 - 2007 MP