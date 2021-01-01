Abdelghani HBICH

Réseaux informatique Telecom multimédia
Mes compétences :
CCNA
UML/OMT
Personal Home Page
MySQL
Matlab
JavaScript
Java
ECLiPSe
Cascading Style Sheets
jQuery
XML
WordPress
VoIP (Voice over IP)
VMware
TCP/IP
SQL
SNMP
Reconnaissance
Oracle
NetBeans
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft C-SHARP
Microsoft Access
Merise Methodology
Linux
LAN/WAN > VLAN
IPV 6
HTML
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
C Programming Language
Bootstrap
Assembler
AngularJS
Android Studio
Android
Active Server Pages
Pas d'entreprise renseignée