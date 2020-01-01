Menu

Abdelhakim BEN OMAR

SARTROUVILLE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Electrotechnique
Energie éolienne
Conception mécanique
Electronique de puissance
Véhicule électrique
Smart Grid
Energie solaire

Entreprises

  • SEMIKRON FRANCE - Research and Development Engineer

    SARTROUVILLE 2015 - maintenant SEMIKRON is one of the world's leading manufacturers of power modules and systems in the power capacity up to 10 MW. The main applications are :
    - Renewable energies
    - Power supplies
    - Energy storage

    - As a development engineer ,I work on several technical projects ( several conversion topologies: DC/DC ,DC/AC & AC/DC for various applications).
    I am in charge of sizing, qualification and validation of components and power system assembly dealing with :
    • Circuit simulation for design and testing.
    • Specification of key power electronics components.
    • Electronics and thermal design integration (Thermal characterisation, aeraulic & hydraulic characterisation).
    • Standards requirements: UL (508C, 840, 1741) IEC (50178, 62109).
    • Implement and perform validation tests and design-proving tests.
    • Preforming technical review and report redaction.

    - Study & development of a multiphase interleaved dc-dc converter with SiC MOSFET modules.
    - Technical responsible of “SEMISTACK RE” : an optimized converter for solar & wind from 450kVA up to 5MVA

  • CNRS - Design and Development Engineer

    Paris 2014 - 2014 I continued working on my graduation project described below.
    First modules assembly was performed and electrically tested in the whole structure that includes busbars , board driver , DC and AC capacitors.

  • CNRS - Graduation project

    Paris 2014 - 2014 Project : High power conversion using Silicon Carbide (SiC) modules for Hybrid Electric Vehicles

    Context :
    The significant development of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), the need for weight and space reduction and high reliability require development of electronic systems for power. Thus, Silicon carbide device technology has matured greatly over the past decades and gone from research to commercial production. In fact, the power components made of silicon carbide (SiC), which can operate at higher temperature, facilitate the integration of converter near the engine. It then becomes possible to use the cooling circuit of the engine (the water whose temperature may exceed 100 °C) for the thermal management of the converter . As the system operates under severe constraints(high switching frequency 100 KHz, high power) a high level of integration must be ensured in order to improve the reliability of the power modules, electrical and thermal performances.

    The main achievements:
    * Design and modelling of the electrical parts of the inverter ( Current fed quasi Z source topology), and the choice, test and validation of the gate drivers.
    * The mechanical design of the module using CAD software Solid Edge.
    * Modelling of the parasitic inductances of the layout using InCa3D software.
    * Analysis of the time-domain simulations using Saber software.
    * The design of the water cooling system .
    * Experimental tests on the laboratory platform.

  • Bertin Technologies - Engineering internship

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2013 - 2013 Project : Study and development of the STERILWAVE machine for medical waste treatment.

    The achievements:
    * Design of the electrical cabinet (electrical connection circuits, Implementation of the cabinet, heat balance).
    * Participation in the commissioning of the new series of STERILWAVE.
    * Analysis of the motor control.

  • Novec - Engineering internship

    Rabat 2012 - 2012 Project : Comparative study between the installed power and the power consumed in a shore in the Casanearshore Park.

    The achievements:
    * Power balance calculation using design office hypotheses.
    * Visit to the site to assess the power consumed
    * Analysis of the failure.

  • Redal - Worker internship

    Rabat 2011 - 2011 * Description of low and high voltage networks : visit to electric substations HTB/HTA & HTA/BT.
    * Visit to several construction sites : installation of underground electricity lines , overhead power grid and electrification projects managed by REDAL.
    * Study of electrical design case: application of the standard NF C 15-100.

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Arts Et Métiers (Aix-En-Provence / Lille)

    Aix-En-Provence / Lille 2012 - 2014 Engineer

  • ECOLE HASSANIA DES TRAVAUX PUBLICS (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2010 - 2012 Engineer

