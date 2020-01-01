Abdelhakim BEN OMAR

Mes compétences :
Electrotechnique
Energie éolienne
Conception mécanique
Electronique de puissance
Véhicule électrique
Smart Grid
Energie solaire
Entreprises
SEMIKRON FRANCE
- Research and Development Engineer
SARTROUVILLE2015 - maintenantSEMIKRON is one of the world's leading manufacturers of power modules and systems in the power capacity up to 10 MW. The main applications are :
- Renewable energies
- Power supplies
- Energy storage
- As a development engineer ,I work on several technical projects ( several conversion topologies: DC/DC ,DC/AC & AC/DC for various applications).
I am in charge of sizing, qualification and validation of components and power system assembly dealing with :
• Circuit simulation for design and testing.
• Specification of key power electronics components.
• Electronics and thermal design integration (Thermal characterisation, aeraulic & hydraulic characterisation).
• Standards requirements: UL (508C, 840, 1741) IEC (50178, 62109).
• Implement and perform validation tests and design-proving tests.
• Preforming technical review and report redaction.
- Study & development of a multiphase interleaved dc-dc converter with SiC MOSFET modules.
- Technical responsible of “SEMISTACK RE” : an optimized converter for solar & wind from 450kVA up to 5MVA
CNRS
- Design and Development Engineer
Paris2014 - 2014I continued working on my graduation project described below.
First modules assembly was performed and electrically tested in the whole structure that includes busbars , board driver , DC and AC capacitors.
CNRS
- Graduation project
Paris2014 - 2014Project : High power conversion using Silicon Carbide (SiC) modules for Hybrid Electric Vehicles
Context :
The significant development of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), the need for weight and space reduction and high reliability require development of electronic systems for power. Thus, Silicon carbide device technology has matured greatly over the past decades and gone from research to commercial production. In fact, the power components made of silicon carbide (SiC), which can operate at higher temperature, facilitate the integration of converter near the engine. It then becomes possible to use the cooling circuit of the engine (the water whose temperature may exceed 100 °C) for the thermal management of the converter . As the system operates under severe constraints(high switching frequency 100 KHz, high power) a high level of integration must be ensured in order to improve the reliability of the power modules, electrical and thermal performances.
The main achievements:
* Design and modelling of the electrical parts of the inverter ( Current fed quasi Z source topology), and the choice, test and validation of the gate drivers.
* The mechanical design of the module using CAD software Solid Edge.
* Modelling of the parasitic inductances of the layout using InCa3D software.
* Analysis of the time-domain simulations using Saber software.
* The design of the water cooling system .
* Experimental tests on the laboratory platform.
Bertin Technologies
- Engineering internship
Montigny-le-Bretonneux2013 - 2013Project : Study and development of the STERILWAVE machine for medical waste treatment.
The achievements:
* Design of the electrical cabinet (electrical connection circuits, Implementation of the cabinet, heat balance).
* Participation in the commissioning of the new series of STERILWAVE.
* Analysis of the motor control.
Novec
- Engineering internship
Rabat2012 - 2012Project : Comparative study between the installed power and the power consumed in a shore in the Casanearshore Park.
The achievements:
* Power balance calculation using design office hypotheses.
* Visit to the site to assess the power consumed
* Analysis of the failure.
Redal
- Worker internship
Rabat2011 - 2011* Description of low and high voltage networks : visit to electric substations HTB/HTA & HTA/BT.
* Visit to several construction sites : installation of underground electricity lines , overhead power grid and electrification projects managed by REDAL.
* Study of electrical design case: application of the standard NF C 15-100.
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Arts Et Métiers (Aix-En-Provence / Lille)