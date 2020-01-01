Menu

Abdellah EL HAJJAJI

Levallois-Perret

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microélectronique
Langage c
Telecom
Électronique
Achats
SAP
Management
Negotiation
Sourcing
Automotive
Purchasing

Entreprises

  • Plastic Omnium - Commodity Buyer

    Levallois-Perret 2015 - maintenant LEVEL SENSORS COMMODITY

    o Participate to the design of the commodity strategy
    o Develop price understanding and build cost model per technology
    o Build a global benchmark on Level sensor suppliers on both prices and technical performances
    o Issue supplier/technology recommendation for panel optimization
    o Issue weekly reporting
    o Participate to the day to day operations with suppliers
    o Monitor ongoing RFQs and negotiations
    o Participate to supplier visits and workshop organization o Integrate the program team in order to follow up day to day business (weekly meetings participation and deliverables)
    o Participate to contract negotiations (depending on the intern’s ability to understand legal stakes of global contractual agreements)

    HEATERS COMMODITY

    o Identify substitute technologies/suppliers for current heating system
    o Organize sourcing activity with the program team o Build a market study
    o Build a Benchmark map including technical VS price solutions.
    o Handle NDAs and organize supplier visits, presentations…
    o Issue action plan for next development steps
    o Issues reportings to monitor the situation
    o Build a recommendation on the panel design for both short and long term strategy

  • Renault - Junior Commodity Buyer

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2014 - 2014 Junior Commodity Buyer for the Suspension Commodtiy at the RNPO(Renault Nissan Purchasing Organization)

    Main achievement:
    -Sourcing the carry over parts for the new Renault project.
    =>Negotiation, supplier relationship
    =>Evaluation of the supplier proposition
    =>Definition of the packaging and transport cost
    =>Evaluation of capacity planning
    -Economic and capacity synthesis for the suspension engine parts.

  • IMS Talence - Circuit Design Engineer ( Trainee)

    2013 - 2013 Mission : Design and test a RF circuit with a very low power consumption

  • ST MicroElectronics - Project Trainee

    2012 - 2012 Mission : Improvement of the open short rejection in the electrical test in the Manufacturing department.

Formations

Réseau