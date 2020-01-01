Abdellah EL HAJJAJI

o Participate to the design of the commodity strategy
o Develop price understanding and build cost model per technology
o Build a global benchmark on Level sensor suppliers on both prices and technical performances
o Issue supplier/technology recommendation for panel optimization
o Issue weekly reporting
o Participate to the day to day operations with suppliers
o Monitor ongoing RFQs and negotiations
o Participate to supplier visits and workshop organization o Integrate the program team in order to follow up day to day business (weekly meetings participation and deliverables)
o Participate to contract negotiations (depending on the intern’s ability to understand legal stakes of global contractual agreements)
HEATERS COMMODITY
o Identify substitute technologies/suppliers for current heating system
o Organize sourcing activity with the program team o Build a market study
o Build a Benchmark map including technical VS price solutions.
o Handle NDAs and organize supplier visits, presentations…
o Issue action plan for next development steps
o Issues reportings to monitor the situation
o Build a recommendation on the panel design for both short and long term strategy
Renault
- Junior Commodity Buyer
Boulogne-Billancourt 2014 - 2014Junior Commodity Buyer for the Suspension Commodtiy at the RNPO(Renault Nissan Purchasing Organization)
Main achievement:
-Sourcing the carry over parts for the new Renault project.
=>Negotiation, supplier relationship
=>Evaluation of the supplier proposition
=>Definition of the packaging and transport cost
=>Evaluation of capacity planning
-Economic and capacity synthesis for the suspension engine parts.
IMS Talence
- Circuit Design Engineer ( Trainee)
2013 - 2013Mission : Design and test a RF circuit with a very low power consumption
ST MicroElectronics
- Project Trainee
2012 - 2012Mission : Improvement of the open short rejection in the electrical test in the Manufacturing department.