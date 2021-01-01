Abdellah OUCHIKH

2009 - maintenantContribute in the preparation of the design change and optimise manufacturing of cable harnesses.
Plan and manage activities related to the design change.
Capacity calculation for new equipments and required resources.
Investment calculation related for design change.
Dewhirst LSD
- Trainee Costing Manager
2005 - 2009Garment costing using GSD data base allowing for accurate price point and contribution comparison between different sites (Owned & 3rd Party).
Evaluation of design sketches to include, fabric ratings, trims, construction details, location of product & duty implications.
Provide UK sales, planning, finance and manufacturing with timely, detailed and accurate product costing information.
Compilation of contribution summary report.
Identify and communicate costing variances to all departments to ensure consistent std.
Garment costing using JDEdwards and regular updates and analyse the variances against agreed season standard
Dewhirst T&S
- Industrial Engineering Manager
2003 - 2005The compilation of equipment purchase or hire justifications to go through the capital expenditure procedure.
To control the overall cost of manufacture using various work study techniques.
Update plant layouts in order to ensure a better balance of the lines and therefore a better flow of the products.
Work on projects oriented to lower cost and generate savings for the company.
Undertaking production studies in conjunction with specific productivity problems and accurately reporting on improvement.
Dewhirst T&S
- Central Industrial Engineer
1999 - 2003Create, install and maintain efficient operating methods and establish Standard Minute Value (SMV) by using GSD / Time study.
Create, install and maintain quality specification with technical team by using GSD software.
Analysing and reporting at least weekly all cycle times and operation potentials with the operator, supervisor and production team to achieve efficient ‘Line Balances’.
Calculation of Line machines and attachments required.
Calculation and request of site machine requirements and Capital Expenditure, for current Loading Plans and ongoing machinery stock inventory, in line with the production requirements.