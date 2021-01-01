Abdelwaheb BANI

I have a range of roles over the last twenty years:

OAT Board Registered Architect since 2001,

BIM Consultant, Cofounder and Manager of BeBa International sarl,

Building Energy Performance Expert registered with the A.N.M.E expert committee since 2010,

AAP/ATC Autodesk Certified Instructor (silver tier) and Part time Lecturer at U.I.K University.



I'm graduated from ENAU University in 2001 with a degree in Architecture and Urban Planning and have a passion for learning ever since as I held serval international degrees through a continuing learning curve and training.

I worked closely with engineers and architects for my entire career and my breadth of knowledge has allowed me to develop strategies for bridging the gap between disciplines and helping the deployment of new technologies into the building industry field in TUNISIA.

In my free time, I enjoyed permaculture, bio-farming and biking, so there is never a problem finding something to do.