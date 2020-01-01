Abderrahim YOUNES

Missions
* Ensure the strict respect of the quality procedures and our quality policy. ;
* Supervise the quality inspections as per the ITPs and prepare their respective reports. ;
* Detect non-conformities and propose corrective actions and ensure its closer, and issue an action plan if necessary to avoid any similar defects. ;
* Supervise and make the necessary preparations to preformed Piping ``Hydro & pneumatic Tests''. ;
* Prepare the equipment's Final folder and ensure the closers of all the items in the punch lists.