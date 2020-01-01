Menu

Abderrahim YOUNES

Colombes

Quality Control
Quality Assurance
Welding
Pneumatics
Microsoft Office
Managerial Skills
Good skills
Autocad
Audit
ANSYS

  • Entrepose Contracting - Quality Deputy Manager

    Colombes 2014 - maintenant ENTREPOSE ALGERIE: QUALITY DEPARTMENT:
    : Power plant 589 MW.
    * MLN: SHUTDOWN CPF

    Missions
    * Ensure the strict respect of the quality procedures and our quality policy. ;
    * Supervise the quality inspections as per the ITPs and prepare their respective reports. ;
    * Detect non-conformities and propose corrective actions and ensure its closer, and issue an action plan if necessary to avoid any similar defects. ;
    * Supervise and make the necessary preparations to preformed Piping ``Hydro & pneumatic Tests''. ;
    * Prepare the equipment's Final folder and ensure the closers of all the items in the punch lists.

    * Quality Deputy Manager:
    * Chlef: Cement Plant 6000 T/D.

  • East Carolina University- Tlemcen University (Tlemcen)

    Tlemcen 2014 - 2014 diploma

    * GVC (Global Virtual Classes) Program: * English Level 11 of 12:
    * C.E.I.L : English Conversation

  • UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNIC

    Tlemcen 2008 - 2014 Master degree

    Mechanical engineering
    Option : Energy engineering

