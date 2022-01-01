Menu

Abdoul Aziz BA

DAKAR

En résumé

More than 10 years experience working in Information Technology particularly in IT Operations and Support services.In addition to having a good command of the ITIL referential (I am Service Manager Certified), I have experience in driving IT Infrastructure projects and managing technical teams.

http://www.linkedin.com/pub/el-hadji-abdoul-aziz-ba/0/b82/a86

Mes compétences :
Customer Service
Infrastructure
IT Infrastructure
IT Operations
IT Service Management
Management
Service Management
Service support
Support
Support Management

Entreprises

  • Telco Carrier - Head of IT Support Department

    2008 - maintenant Responsibilities include:
     Overseeing and providing work direction for an adequate support to IT functions (Help Desk, on site maintenance in accordance to SLA’s)
     Overseeing and providing work direction for assets management throughout all the equipment’s lifecycle from issuance, disposal to write-off.
     Centralizing, analyzing all business units needs on IT equipments and formulating the budget
     Developing RFP’s for procurement / contractual services; and overseeing technical evaluation for bids received
     Monitoring budget execution and ensuring adequate stocks of equipments to meet the business units ’ demands in accordance with approved budget
     Validating and enforcing policies and ratios related to computers and printers distribution
     Planning and directing all major projects on the x86 Infrastructure (i.e. Servers Consolidation, Servers Virtualization)
     Reporting on key activities of the department

  • Telco Carrier - ITIL Project Manager

    2006 - 2008 ? Performed a maturity analysis of Sonatel’s IT processes (interviews, tools and documentation analysis) in association with consultants and produced the reports
    ? Defined a Continuous Service Improvement Programme and proposed a plan to realize the initial Service Improvement Plan
    ? Developed technical specifications for the acquisition of an IT Service Management Solution
    ? Managed the implementation of the Asset Management and Service Desk modules of the selected tool (organized training sessions, validated functional specifications and overlooked the integration of the product)
    ? Defined a Service Catalog and a Service Specification Sheet as inputs of the Service Level Management process
    ? Performed regular project’s reviews with the IT management committee
    ? Acted as correspondent for Sarbanes Oxley compliance issues (IT controls)

  • Opérateur Telco - IT Systems Engineer

    2001 - 2004 • Installed, configured, and administered mainframes with Unix operating system (e.g. AIX 4.33, AIX 5.x, Solaris 9)

    • Monitored the performance and dealt with technical problems on all Unix platforms (e.g. 4 IBM Pseries 650, 2 S80 in cluster, 1 B80, 4 F50, 2 Escala, 1 F30)

    • Provided second level support and wrote procedures for the team of technicians in charge of daily operations

    • Successfully implemented a System Management Tool to monitor critical production systems (e.g. Tivoli Management Framework, Tivoli Distributed Monitoring)

    • Managed, optimized Oracle Databases running under Unix operating System (e.g. AIX and Solaris)

    • Managed the company’s storage system composed by two IBM Enterprise Storage Server (e.g. ESS F20, ESS 800, SAN Fabric) with a total of 10 Terabytes (10 000 Gigabytes)

    • Administered the centralized automatic backup system ( e.g. 1 TSM server attached to a robot (IBM 3494) with all production systems attached as clients)

  • Opérateur Telco - Technical Support Engineer

    2000 - 2001 • Administered and maintained the company’s mailing platform (Lotus Domino) with more than 1000 users

    • Monitored and configured network equipments (IBM routers)

    • Installed and managed servers running under Windows NT4

    • Installed, configured and maintained desktop computers

    • Developed communication skills as Help Desk Engineer in touch with hundreds of end-users

Formations

  • Aston University (Birmingham)

    Birmingham 2004 - 2005 MBA - Master of Business Administration

  • Université Gaston Berger (Saint Louis)

    Saint Louis 1995 - 1998 Informatique

