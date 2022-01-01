Abdoul Gadirou BALDE

Strongly motivated and highly resilient to change (of market) bilingual Marketing specialist, in Telecom industry since over three (3) years now, in charge of all market research analysis (Focus group & Telemarketing campaigns), team member to all data mining and data management on customer life cycle project as Marketing agent for Business Intelligence section (2012-2013). Now managing all Product and Services portfolio for the segments with 4 well managed promotions and / innovative products and over 10 value added services launched with third party partners which have been of much value for money appeal to customers in my account. Skilled also with excellency in Excel and presentation over MS PPT and a good analytical skill over SAS.



Mes compétences :

Marketing

Finance

Anglais

SQL Server 2005/2008

SAS Base

Gestion de Projets