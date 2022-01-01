Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Abdoul Kader Aka DIEDHIOU
Abdoul Kader Aka DIEDHIOU
DAKAR
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Vente
Relations publiques
Entreprises
PASTAGRI S.A
- Responsable des ventes
2011 - maintenant
LAITERIE DU BERGER S.A
- VENDEUR
2009 - 2011
LA FORESTIERE
- COMMERCIAL
2008 - 2009
Organisation commerciale, planning, prospection vente
Formations
Institut De Formation En Marketing Et Communication (IFMC) (Dakar)
Dakar
2005 - 2008
LICENCE
Réseau
Jérôme MADJIDABAYE
Keurvision BOURSE IMMOBILIÈRE DU SÉNÉGAL / BIMS
Maty DIOP
Papa Pathé SENE
Popay : RESOURCES FOR HUMANS
Rokhaya DIOP
Sega DJ
Sega MANE
Www.nextgenerationisforafrica.com SHANGHAI 2014