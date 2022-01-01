Abdoul Karim KONE

Mes compétences :
proper implementation
Sponsored Events
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Logistics
Ignition
DBase
Entreprises
Global Consulting Services
- Managing Director
2010 - maintenantGlobal Consulting Services is a consulting firm that specializes but is not limited to Logistics and Mining Supplies . We manage UNT (United National Transport) contract with Total and support Renault Trucks effort to establish in Sierra Leone. The company is also an authorized distributor of Shell Lubricant in Sierra Leone and as such has been supplying mining companies with Shell products. Global Consulting Services currently supports the effort of YA!GAZ a newly formed domestic gas distribution company in Guinea into setting up and duties includes recruiting sales team , conducting sales training , segmenting market and setting up distribution scheme .
Sierra Leone Bottling Company Ltd
- Commercial Project Manager
2007 - 2011Brought in to reorganize the distribution system , my duty is to asses, hire, train and build a dedicated sales and marketing team to support our business plan; design and implement attractive incentives schemes; initiate value added programs to grow sales , market share and profitability including network/ flavor/ price and package recommendations.. Performance highlights:
* Initiate Distributors monthly incentive program that generated 26% incremental sales
* Rationalize distribution network and product portfolio to fit market needs
* Set up motivating sales bonus scheme for sales assistant in lieu of overtime
* Introduced direct distribution to address needs of special outlets ( bars, hotels, night clubs)
* Successfully launched new products to address market niches ;
BONAGUI
- Sales and Marketing Manager
2001 - 2007Equatorial Coca-Cola orientation for 2001 was to fill personnel and competency gaps in its key countries by sending head office associates on the field. As such I was appointed sales manager for the second largest country of the franchise operation and my role includes but is not limited to initiate value based programs to develop the market including price/ packaging recommendations and distribution coverage; assess project feasibility and profitability; and design dealers incentive programs; run promotions; forecast sales and trends and report weekly sales. Performance highlights:
* Conceptualize and implement innovative yearly sales and marketing business plans that generated incremental sales
* Hire, evaluate, develop and supervise team of 40 associates and provide sales training and motivational meetings
* Met or exceeded sales budget three years in a row doubling sales and increasing market penetration and presence from 61 to 87 % ;
* Introduced successful door to door direct distribution system that grew within three years from 2 to 15 trucks capturing 10 % of capital city sales
* Implemented new collections procedures for Up country customers and reduce past due accounts from 400 to 67 millions within 1 year. ;
COCA COLA BOTTLING COMPANY
- Commercial Manager
2000 - 2000Equatorial Coca-Cola is a joint venture between Cobega (Spanish Group) and Coca-Cola West Africa to own and operate bottling plants scattered in 10 sub-Saharan African countries including Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Gambia, Cape Verde, Bissau Guinea, Equatorial Guinea, Mauritania and Sao Tome and Principe. My duty as commercial manager for those countries was to oversee all sales and marketing operations. Performance highlights:
* Developed and tailored for each markets according to its specificities sales and marketing programs and formulated investment and sales equipment needs
* Monitored sales and operational performance of bottling plants to ensure alignment with headquarters profitability goals
* Rationalized and centralized all marketing and sales equipment purchase thus reducing total marketing expenses by 20%. ;
Abidjan
- EXTERNAL CONSULTANT
1999 - 2000Undertook independent consulting work for both Coca-Cola West Africa Region and The Africa Project Development Facility (APDF). Performance highlights:
* Evaluated procedures and instituted improved process for sales recording, inventory, files, records management for a Coca-Cola franchise operation in Guinea
* Planned, managed and coordinated Coca-Cola sponsorship agreement for the 2000 African Cup of Nations that took place simultaneously in Ghana and Nigeria ;
* Launched Coca-Cola new Re-ignition marketing campaign in Ghana
* Formulated entrepreneurs' ideas into business plans and sought with APDF's backup local or foreign financings. ;
EMERGING TRENDS LINKAGES
- Senior Trader
1997 - 1998Emerging Trends is a financial company that invests in both public and privately held entities and is engaged in capital projects, trade missions, financial consulting, and marketing of investment research products to the financial industry. Brought in to manage key clients (mostly French nationals) and introduce company's activities to Africa. Performance highlights:
* Negotiated partnerships with Cote d'Ivoire, Mali and Guinea central pharmacies for the sales and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products
* Introduced ``call back'' telephone services to Mali and Guinea and signed up 40 % of the business community within three months.
* Hired and trained associates and set up Emerging Trends offices in Bamako to operate a SGI (Société de Gestion et d'Intermediation) to bring its expertise to the financial community and trade on the Regional Stock Exchange based in Abidjan (Cote d'Ivoire). ;
COCA-COLA
- Field Marketing Manager Representing
1993 - 1996Abidjan, Cote D'Ivoire
Field Marketing Manager
Representing the Coca-Cola Company for all Marketing related activities in Guinea, Mauritania, Togo, Equatorial Guinea and Sao Tome. Performance highlights:
* Built for all the above territories marketing driven and profit oriented business plans and ensured their approval by both Coca-Cola and Bottlers management
* Identified relevant opportunity and took corrective action by visiting Sao Tome where no franchise existed and set up an import scheme with a local businessman
* Inform and update hierarchy about issues on each market
* Analyzed bottler's sales force, built development plan and provided on the job training
* Ensured proper implementation of all company sponsored events to achieve optimal company recognition and enhance Coca-Cola 's image ;
Formations
University Of Hartford (Hartford)
Hartford1991 - 1992Master of Business Administration
International Business and Corporate finance
Eckerd College (St Petersburg)
St Petersburg1987 - 1990Bachelor in International Business
Bachelor in International Business, Minor in Anthropology
Petersburg, FLORIDA, USA