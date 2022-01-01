Abdoul Karim TOURE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Choisy-le-Roi dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
I am an experienced management controller, having worked in this position for DALKIA, a company wich specializes in energy service, a bit further as R&D management controller for ONERA, the french aerospace lab company based in Chatillon. Since i have been working for Emerson networkpower, like a financial controller, wich specializes in critical data center. I have had the opportunity to work closely with several departements and to develop strong financial and management skills.
Mes compétences :
Oracle
SAP
Hyperion
Consolidations
analyse financiere
controle budgetaire
cognos
excel fonction avance
normes ifrs
animation et presentation reunion
gestion achat
financial statement
normes us gaap