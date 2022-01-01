Abdoul Karim TOURE

Menu

En résumé

I am an experienced management controller, having worked in this position for DALKIA, a company wich specializes in energy service, a bit further as R&D management controller for ONERA, the french aerospace lab company based in Chatillon. Since i have been working for Emerson networkpower, like a financial controller, wich specializes in critical data center. I have had the opportunity to work closely with several departements and to develop strong financial and management skills.

Mes compétences :
Oracle
SAP
Hyperion
Consolidations
analyse financiere
controle budgetaire
cognos
excel fonction avance
normes ifrs
animation et presentation reunion
gestion achat
financial statement
normes us gaap

Entreprises

  • GROUPE EMERSON - Contrôleur de gestion commercial & Financial Analyst

    2014 - 2015 Spécialisé dans la protection et l'optimisation des infrastructures critiques pour les data centers, les réseaux de communications, les établissements de santé et les installations industrielles

    Contrôleur de gestion commercial/ Business Analyst (ERP-ORACLE)

    * Suivi du CA de la Market Unit France ;
    * Préparation et analyse du reporting hebdomadaire commercial ;
    * Présentation et animation réunion hebdomadaire avec la direction ;
    * Elaboration du budget et du forecast CA en collaboration avec le DG ;
    * Clôture mensuelle en 4/4/5 à J+5 ;
    * Evaluation et Analyse du flow business et projets (< 50 K EUR ) hebdomadaire ;
    * Elaboration &Analyse P&L par poste et département ;
    * Suivie et analyse des objectifs commerciaux ;
    * Calcul des provisions mensuelles des bonus de l'équipe commerciale ;
    * Calcul des bonus trimestriels de l'équipe commerciale ;
    * Mise en place New incentive Plan of Sales persons ;

  • ONERA - Contrôleur de gestion

    Palaiseau 2011 - 2014 ONERA - Office national d'études et de recherches aérospatiales
    EPIC , budget : 244 Millions EUR
    L'ONERA est divisé en 4 branches scientifiques : mécanique des fluides et énergétiques, matériaux et structure, physique et traitement de l'information et système.

    Contrôleur de gestion R&D d'un centre de coût

    * Suivi et contrôle des unités de département ;
    * Suivi et contrôle budgétaire des études (logiciel Plannisware, BOV6 et BOXI) ;
    * Saisie et mise à jour des données financières relatives aux études en cours (logiciel Plannisware) ;
    * Production des données mensuelles de la cellule de gestion (logiciel BOV6 puis BOXI) ;
    * Gestion des achats et des équipements du département (ORACLE) ;
    * Suivi de l'exécution financière des études ;
    * Reporting Mensuel avec chefs d'unités de département ;
    * Analyse d'études ponctuelles pour le directeur du département ;

  • DALKIA - Contrôleur de gestion opérationnel/projet

    Saint-André 2006 - 2010 Groupe EDF coté à la Bourse de paris, CA 2013 : 76 milliards d' EUR
    Dalkia est une entreprise
    spécialisée dans les services énergétiques. Ses principaux métiers sont les services énergétiques et thermiques.

    Contrôleur de gestion opérationnel/projet (ERP-ORACLE)

    * Suivi d'une Business Unit (50M EUR de CA répartis entre 600 et 700 contrats pluriannuel) ;
    * Elaboration des budgets et du plan prévisionnel ;
    * Suivi et contrôle budgétaire
    * Clôture trimestrielle et annuelle à J+2 ;
    * Consolidation de 4 agences pour la Business Unit ;
    * Identification des écarts entre prévisions et réalisations ;
    * Propositions de mesures correctives (déplacements MO,...) ;
    * Reporting mensuel (CA, Marges, frais perso, CR avant impôt) ;
    * Justification des comptes auprès des Commissaires aux comptes ;
    * Automatisation de méthodes de suivi, mise en place de process (suivie de conso) ;

  • GROUPE FLO - Comptable client

    Paris La Défense 2005 - 2005 Le groupe Flo est l'un des principaux groupes de la restauration
    française
    . Le groupe FLo est notamment propriétaire des restaurants Hippopotamus et des Bistrots Romain.

Formations