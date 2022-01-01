Menu

Abdoulaye FALL

BEIJING

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Entreprise - Managing Director

    2008 - maintenant Exportation de materiel agricole et miniers en Afrique et au Moyen Orient.
    Mise en Place et suivit de projets de developement dans les pays emergeants. Partenariat Public/Prive.

  • Mountain Agrochemical - BUSINESS MANAGER

    2004 - maintenant Master degree in international trade business at the European business management institute.

    Prospecting news customers around the world.
     Management of logistic operations imports exports.
     Incoterms and international terms of payment.(L/C)
     Preparation of international trade fairs
     International negotiation.
     International financements
     To gain news markets in the Middle East (Saudi Arabia, Qatar, EAU, Algeria, Egypt, Iran South Africa and Pakistan).
     Prospecting and negotiate new contracts.(20 millions USD contract with UNI WIRE KARACHI)
     Steel material trader.

    French, English, and Spanish: Fluent
    Arabian, Mandarin: Very good skills
    Senegalese: mother tongue, 4 African languages
    Computer skills: Microsoft professional edition (word, excel, access, power point, publisher).
    Leisure: football, karate

    International driving license.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau