Abdoulaye FALL

2008 - maintenantExportation de materiel agricole et miniers en Afrique et au Moyen Orient.
Mise en Place et suivit de projets de developement dans les pays emergeants. Partenariat Public/Prive.
Mountain Agrochemical
- BUSINESS MANAGER
2004 - maintenantMaster degree in international trade business at the European business management institute.
Prospecting news customers around the world.
Management of logistic operations imports exports.
Incoterms and international terms of payment.(L/C)
Preparation of international trade fairs
International negotiation.
International financements
To gain news markets in the Middle East (Saudi Arabia, Qatar, EAU, Algeria, Egypt, Iran South Africa and Pakistan).
Prospecting and negotiate new contracts.(20 millions USD contract with UNI WIRE KARACHI)
Steel material trader.
French, English, and Spanish: Fluent
Arabian, Mandarin: Very good skills
Senegalese: mother tongue, 4 African languages
Computer skills: Microsoft professional edition (word, excel, access, power point, publisher).
Leisure: football, karate