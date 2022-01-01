Menu

Abdoulaye KONE

ABIDJAN

En résumé

Ivoirian Young of 24 old. Smiling is my strength cause In each situation, I always find something good for me. IT Technician Freelancer Passionate of technology, I am more involved in actions in striving to build a better place to live. I strongly believe that creating young leaders is the solution to achieve that goal

Mes compétences :
Database management
Responsible for taking class attendance
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Elearning Training
Data Entry
Adobe Photoshop
Team management
Crisis management

Entreprises

  • AIESEC FUPA - Vice president in charge of Incoming Exchange

    2016 - maintenant

  • POECI - Data collector agent

    2015 - 2015

  • AIESEC FUPA - Team leader Matching Incoming Exchange

    2015 - 2016

  • AIESEC FUPA - Team member matching Incoming Exchange

    2015 - 2015

  • PLUME D'OR - Responsible of Customers service cal centerl

    LYON 2014 - 2015 - Répondre aux appels
    - Référencement et mise à jour des sites Web
    - Mailing publicitaire
    - Courses et tâches administratives
    - compte rendu hebdomadaire
    - Recherche et développement





  • AD SERVICE - Part time Co-Manager & Cashier

    2013 - 2014 Assist guests by taking orders and ensuring customer satisfaction
    Manage cash register, take money, and create change
    Filing, phone calls, data input and database management, typing,

  • IUA ENGLISH CLUB - Secretary General

    2011 - 2014 Met weekly with school students to promote English·language by listening,
    Reading and writing exercises in order to improve our level English

    Achievers Club [Group of the best students of our school]
    Secretary General
    Archiving files-writing letters-planning club's activities
    Assisted students with homework and reviewed academic content to increase student achievement

  • New Horizon Business Center - Manager

    2009 - 2010 Assist guests by taking orders and ensuring customer satisfaction
    Manage cash register, take money, and create change
    Serve as liaison between Boss and employees

Formations

  • University Institute Of Abidjan (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2011 - 2014 Bachelors Degree

    166 credits completed

    Teacher's Assistant
    Responsible for taking class attendance and maintaining order
    Serve as liaison between administration staff and students
    Tutoring students after school

