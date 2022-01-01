Abdoulaye KONE

Ivoirian Young of 24 old. Smiling is my strength cause In each situation, I always find something good for me. IT Technician Freelancer Passionate of technology, I am more involved in actions in striving to build a better place to live. I strongly believe that creating young leaders is the solution to achieve that goal



Mes compétences :

Database management

Responsible for taking class attendance

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Windows XP

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Access

Elearning Training

Data Entry

Adobe Photoshop

Team management

Crisis management