Abdoulkader ABDILLAHI OMAR

En effet je travailler pour Afreco SARL. et sont partenaire italien R.I.s.p.a. comme électricien de maintenance principal pour la base militaire italien de soutien a Djibouti



J’ai assuré divers postes au tant que électricien, monter, installer, tester et maintenir des appareils, accessoire, équipement électrique électronique, des groupe électrogènes, mécanicien d’engin lourd telle que des grues mobile et autre camion de services militaire, plombier, serrurier.



Restant à votre disposition pour toute information complémentaire, je suis disponible pour vous rencontrer lors d’un entretien à votre convenance.



In fact now I work for and are AFRECO Sarl Italian partner R.I.S.P.A main maintenance electrician I did an internship in EDD during my training CFPA. Very familiar with electricity and auto mechanics, I also made a 3-month internship at the Technical Department of the Port.



AFRECO and are generally operated RI SpA partner in the Italian military support low Djibouti, Ri spa is a very large company of prefabricated buildings, RI also offer different defensive network systems.



I am able to respond to unexpected independently. I remain ready to perform other security tasks that will be assigned to me