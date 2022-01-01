Abdoulsalam OUSSEYNI OUMAROU

We, as BOYUT Steel Security Door Co., Ltd., operate in Kayseri Industrial Zone in Turkey and produce all kinds of steel security doors with our 22 years of experience.

With our 48.000pcs annual capacity and without compromising Trust, Sincerity, Quality, Security, Elegance, Innovation and Best Service, we continue to meet market requirements concerning security doors at maximum level by keeping our technology up to date, producing our products in accordance with the customer needs.

Our production generally contains the production of:

Modern Steel Security Doors

Luxury Steel Security Doors

Luxury Models with Carbon Panels

Rustic Panels

Laminate Steel Security Doors

Laminox Steel Security Doors

Classical Steel Security Doors

Villa Doors