Abdourahmane DIOP

Dakar

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Oracle CRM
Microsoft Access
Joomla!
Visual Basic .NET
VPN
TCP/IP
Personal Home Page
Oracle
MySQL
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft SQL Server 2008
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Internet Information Server
Microsoft Excel
Merise Methodology
JavaScript
Java
HTML
ECLiPSe
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
Customer Relationship Management
Cascading Style Sheets
C Programming Language
Adobe Photoshop
Active Directory

Entreprises

  • GROWTH CONTINUE Consulting - Stage

    Dakar 2014 - 2015 * Septembre 2014 : Stage durée d'un mois quinze jours ( du 15/09/2014 au
    31/10/2014 chez GROWTH CONTINUE Consulting
    mission : (Design supports com, Assistance site internet, formulaire en
    ligne, administration base de données et réseaux, installation et configuration CRM)

Formations

  • Ucao Saint Michel (Dakar)

    Dakar 2014 - maintenant Bac + 3 Informatique de gestion

    : 3 ième année en Informatique de Gestion à l'UCAO

  • Ucao Saint Michel (Dakar)

    Dakar 2013 - 2013 Bac + 1 informatique de gestion

    : 1 ière année en Informatique de Gestion à l'UCAO

  • Ucao Saint Michel (Dakar)

    Dakar 2013 - 2014 Bac + 2 Informatique de GESTION

    : 2 ième année en Informatique de Gestion à l'UCAO

  • Lycee Moderne De Dakar (Dakar)

    Dakar 2011 - 2012 baccalauréat L2