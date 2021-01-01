Menu

Abigail STEVENS (ABIGAIL)

  • International Accountancy Recruitment Director/ Managing Director
  • Think Global Recruitment. Abigail Stevens
  • International Accountancy Recruitment Director/ Managing Director

Worldwide

En résumé

SPECIALIST IN GLOBAL ACCOUNTANCY & FINANCIAL RECRUITMENT

Perhaps one of the most experienced international accountancy and finance recruiters. My purpose is 'Improving Lives' and this shapes everything I do.

I have been assisting Accountancy & Finance professionals to secure new roles throughout the globe and employers to recruit the best accountants in the world, since 1995.

I thriving on providing an excellent service to professionals & companies I work with and am motivated by the excellent feedback I receive.

In summary:

- Founder and Managing Director Think Global Recruitment - international accountancy recruitment business - since 2000
- Recruiting professionals into roles throughout the world since 1995 - literally from any location to any location
- I have travelled for business to locations throughout the world including: Scotland, England, Ireland, Wales, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Luxembourg, Gibraltar, Malta, Isle of Man, Channel Islands, Belgium, Holland, Norway, Sweden, Austria, Estonia, Cech Republic, Poland, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Dubai, Abu, Dhabi, Oman, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Borneo, Penang, Cambodia, India, Bali, Australia, New Zealand, USA, Canada
- Lived and worked in England, Australia and now in beautiful Scotland since 1995
- A business leader that cares about her people and all those our business impacts
- Extensive experience in all areas of marketing PR, Advertising, Internal Communications and branding
- Public speaker at numerous events

I have recruited professionals into: Bermuda, Cayman, Caribbean, Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Cairns, Darwin, Adelaide, Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Jersey, Guernsey, Isle of Man, Luxembourg, Paris, Monaco, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Milan, Geneva, Zurich, Gibraltar, Malta, Spain, Kazakhstan, Moscow, Russia, Prague, other Czech Republic, Warsaw, other Poland, UK, PNG, Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, New York, Boston, LA, San Francisco, Chicago, Silicon Valley, other USA, Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Canada

Entreprises

  • Think Global Recruitment. Abigail Stevens - International Accountancy Recruitment Director/ Managing Director

    Ressources humaines | Worldwide 2000 - maintenant - Over 20 years of Improving Lives!
    - We enjoy working with high quality, motivated, qualified accountants to assist them to find new positions globally
    - We work with sought after employers to assist them to fill key vacancies with the best accountants in the world
    - Delivering a service driven approach we save employers time and money
    - Keeping in touch throughout the process we ensure applications and the transition to a new job and new country goes smoothly for all those we assist
    - We have a very strong network of prospective employers that we have worked with for over 2 decades
    - If you are a qualified accountant seeking a new position anywhere in the globe, then please contact me to find out how we can assist
    - If you are someone that employs professionals from overseas, including returnees, then I would be delighted to assist you in filling any vacancies you have
    - If you have any hard to fill vacancies your local recruitment supplier is not able to identify individuals for, please do not hesitate to contact me

    Locations I cover: UK/Offshore UK, Europe, Bermuda/Caribbean, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, US, Far East, Middle East

    Clients include: KPMG, PwC, EY, Deloitte, Grant Thornton, BDO, PKF, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, P&G, Coca Cola, Macquarie, TNT, Hertz, AIG, Schlumberger.

    Seniors to Partners, External & Internal Audi, Risk Management, Tax, Corporate Finance, Transactions Services, Insolvency. Treasury. IT Audit. Fund Accountants. Cyber Security. Data Analysts.

  • ASA International - International Accountancy Recruitment Senior Manager

    Ressources humaines | Edinburgh 1996 - 2000 Manager for International Accountancy Recruitment. Managed team placing accountants into all industry sectors throughout the world and UK professional practice.

  • Pertemps Recruitment - Recruitment Consultant

    Ressources humaines | Edinburgh 1996 - 1997 Worked as a recruitment consultant in the Edinburgh office placing accountancy and finance staff into temporary roles.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel