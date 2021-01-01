Menu

Abir MELKI

TUNIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • ISG Tunis - Enseignante chercheure

    2015 - maintenant

  • KE - FINANCIER

    2013 - 2014

Formations

  • Institut Supérieur de Gestion de Tunis (Tunis)

    Tunis 2013 - maintenant PhD en sciences de gestion

  • ISG TUNIS (Le Bardo)

    Le Bardo 2007 - 2011 Licence Fondamentale en Finance

Réseau