Menu

Achraf MEKKI

PARIS

En résumé

My profile :
INSEEC Business School graduate, 23 years old, Finance, Asset Management & International Trade (major).
French, English, Spanish and Arabic speaker.

Studies for 2013/2014: MBA ESLSCA Finance, International Trade & Asset Management

Strong interest in commodity markets and energy matters but very open-minded and curious.

Smart, reactive and hard-worker.

My goals for the future:
- To gain an in-depth expertise in financial markets, and work in an international context
- To obtain a significant international experience, particulary in Switzerland, London and/or in the BRIC countries, for strategic reasons.

Mobility: Switzerland + Middle East + London + Brazil + Luxembourg + Paris

Mes compétences :
IFRS GAAPs
Marchés financiers
Produits dérivés
VBA
Bourse et Courtage
Forex
Analyse technique
Pack office
TOEIC 900 points
Commodities
Derivatives products
Sales forces
Analyse financiere

Entreprises

  • CACEIS Bank - LUXEMBOURG - Investment Solutions Officer (internship) - OTC Derivatives

    2014 - maintenant - Managing requests for a wide range of products : IRS, CDS, Asset Swap, FXO, IFS
    - Ensure optimal level of client satisfaction
    - Handling complaints from various services (collateral; pricing; back office)
    - Reporting Trades to internal and external customers
    - Assist in the post trade process

  • RCBF Executive Search - Account Manager (Intern)

    Paris 2013 - 2013 Sector Bank & Finance (B to B):

    - Management of account activity (Business Intelligence)
    - Clients Portfolio Management and Market Analysis
    - Reports for the direction board (Reporting)
    - Analysis of results

  • GRANDPERFORMANCES, Los Angeles, USA - Assistant Project Manager

    2012 - 2012 - Promotion and organization of events for universities
    - Creation of communication media
    - Customer Relationship

  • NISSAN MOTOR COMPANY, Leon, Mexico - Assistant Accounting Director

    2012 - 2012 - Prepare inter-company reconciliation and solve disputes
    - Produce accurate financial statements
    - Ensure a timely month-end close
    - Prepare Balance Sheet Analysis

  • Le Marchand de Sable, Lyon, France - Consulting & Development for a Start-Up

    2011 - 2012 Launching a start-up:
    - Market Research and Summary of Results
    - Detection of needs
    - Business Appointments

Formations

  • ESLSCA (Paris)

    Paris 2013 - maintenant Master II

    Commodity Markets, Financial Markets, VBA, Equity Trading, Forex Trading, Economic Research, Financial Reporting, Investment Banking

  • Universidad De León (León)

    León 2011 - 2012 Semestre Acadélique

  • Ecole De Commerce Européenne (Groupe INSEEC) (Lyon)

    Lyon 2009 - 2013 Master 1

    International Finance - Bond Markets, Monetary Markets, Financial Analysis, Asset Management, Risk Management, Wealth Management

Réseau