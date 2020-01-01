Achraf MEKKI

My profile :

INSEEC Business School graduate, 23 years old, Finance, Asset Management & International Trade (major).

French, English, Spanish and Arabic speaker.



Studies for 2013/2014: MBA ESLSCA Finance, International Trade & Asset Management



Strong interest in commodity markets and energy matters but very open-minded and curious.



Smart, reactive and hard-worker.



My goals for the future:

- To gain an in-depth expertise in financial markets, and work in an international context

- To obtain a significant international experience, particulary in Switzerland, London and/or in the BRIC countries, for strategic reasons.



Mobility: Switzerland + Middle East + London + Brazil + Luxembourg + Paris



Mes compétences :

IFRS GAAPs

Marchés financiers

Produits dérivés

VBA

Bourse et Courtage

Forex

Analyse technique

Pack office

TOEIC 900 points

Commodities

Derivatives products

Sales forces

Analyse financiere