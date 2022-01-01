Menu

Ada XU

  • ALIBABA GROUP
  • EMEA Regional Director at Fliggy

Paris

Entreprises

  • ALIBABA GROUP - EMEA Regional Director at Fliggy

    Direction générale | Paris (75000) 2016 - maintenant Regional Director FLIGGY (Europe & Middle-East)

    FLIGGY, the Travel Platform of Alibaba Group (Hotel/ Vacation/ Air Tickets/ Shopping)

    Based in Paris and leading the development for FLIGGY (+400 million customers) the travel and innovative platform of the Alibaba group.

    My mission is to create new synergies with local partners, to highlight new destinations, to work on countries marketing strategy with local Tourism Bureaus for Chinese travelers . Transforming & Upgrading the tourism experience
    Working on innovative and tech project during the covid19 pandemic to keep the destination as a focus for Chinese Travelers.
    B2B supply chain;
    Experiences.
    Marketing Destination strategy

