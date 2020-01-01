Addis Worku



Addis is an SAP Security / SAP GRC / Controls / Compliance Management Subject Matter Expert working on SAP since 2002 with extensive professional experience in SAP Solutions Delivery in APJ, EMEA and North America. He has worked in SAP R/3-ECC Security, SAP CRM Security as well as SAP BI/BW Security. Addis has experience in various SAP Domains including ECC, CRM, BI, HCM, and all ECC Modules (MM, FI- CO, SD, PP, and OM). He has also worked in SAP HANA (In Memory) Security in HANA Studio for User, Role as well as Privileges Management and SAP GRC AC 10X Series to 12.0. He is hands on with SAP S/4 HANA BW/4 HANA User Management, Authorization and Fiori Security. Addis has been involved in 4 Complete Project Lifecycles from Blueprint to Design into Post Implementation Duties and Support. He is an expert in upgrade activities planning cutover and go live. Addis has experience in Security Role Redesigns, SAP Security Audits, SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures), ITGC/ACs work, Audit Remediation, Security Controls Testing, Segregation of Duties (SODs), Audit Remediation, GRC Mitigations as well as Managing (Sarbanes Oxley) Compliance of Business Risks. Reporting to and Working Closely with Corporate Executives. Addis has an excellent understanding of Risk Management Frameworks / Practices ISO 31000 and is hands on with Sarbanes-Oxley Act section 302 / 404 working with Large Multinational Companies. He is cognizant in SSO Identity Authentication with Single Assertion Markup Language (SAML), X.509 Certificates, SAP Cloud Platform Security Identity Authentication, Provisioning and hands on with Security Administration Activities in SAP S/4 HANA and SAP Fiori for On- Premise, Cloud-Based Fresh Implementation, System Conversion as well as Landscape Transformation Scenarios. Addis has managed the timely delivery of SAP Security / GRC / Compliance / Controls Testing / Audit Remediation Engagements Ensuring the Effectiveness of his Clients ROI on their System Implementations and Assured Business Continuity Safeguarding Their TCO.



Experience



Collabera Inc. SAP GRC Security Controls and Compliance Sep 2019 to Present. New York, NY



Sabbatical. SAP GRC Security Go-To Analyst working as an Independent SME taking short term engagements in the interim while on Sabbatical. Sep 2013 to Sep 2019. New York, NY



KPMG LLP. Senior Associate / SAP Security Senior. Sep 2011 to Sep 2013. New York, NY



One-Solution Consulting - Senior SAP Security Consultant. Oct 2009 to Sep 2011. Dallas, TX



SAP Support Consultant and UA/DA Team Lead. Oct 2007 to Sep 2009. Shanghai, China



One-Solution Consulting. Associate SAP Security Consultant. Oct 2002 to Oct 2007. Bangalore, India



Education



The New School Milano Organizational Change Management. 2017. New York, NY



Rajasthan Vidyapeeth University Computer Applications. 2007. Udaipur, India



Jimma University Accounting. 2000. Jimma, Ethiopia