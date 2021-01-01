Aditya ADITYASAPKOTA (SAPKOTA)

A Microsoft-certified Cloud professional with demonstrable experience across the Microsoft Cloud infrastructure. Self-driven and adaptive with extensive knowledge of the core Cloud Computing concepts, public cloud industry, and Microsoft Cloud (Azure & M365), and a consistent learning attitude as a team player.
An early student entrepreneur with experience in leading and managing startups, building a team of aspirers, and delivering strong results.
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Pas de formation renseignée
Pas de contact professionnel