Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Adrien EL ZEIN
Ajouter
Adrien EL ZEIN
Proov Station
Machine Learning Engineer
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Proov Station
- Machine Learning Engineer
Informatique | Paris (75000)
2021 - maintenant
Zelros
- Data Software Engineer
Informatique | Paris (75000)
2016 - 2021
Quantmetry
- Data Scientist - Consultant
2016 - 2016
CybelAngel
- Ingénieur Développement de Produit
PARIS 15
2015 - 2015
Sagemcom
- Développeur
Rueil-Malmaison
2014 - 2014
Placoplatre
- Stagiaire
Suresnes
2013 - 2013
Junior Supélec Stratégie
- Directeur des Systèmes d'Information
GIF SUR YVETTE CEDEX
2012 - 2014
Formations
Supélec
Metz
2015 - 2016
Ingénieur
Supélec
Gif Sur Yvette
2012 - 2014
Ingénieur
Lycée Condorcet
Paris
2009 - 2012
Réseau
Adrien CICLET
Angelina DUBOIS
Bruno FINEL
Clément FELTIN
Héloïse BERTHIER
Imad KDEIH
Marine CUNY
Mickaël BENAYOUN
Patrick WEBER