Adwoc AMINE

I’m supervising all drilling . work over’s operations with different companies as ENAFOR, ENTP, NABORS, familiar with all fishing tools, completion equipment, mechanic liners, re-entry operations, milling, drilling..manage and coordinate operations in term of safety, planning, efficiency, technical and daily program.assist workover supervisor during well service and Well intervention operations• organizing service companies and equipment required for work over and drilling operations
the driller job not just setting on the chair and play with the screens but he must know how he can fix any problem during the operations in the open hole or the cased hole too even with the fishing operationsi done it with the fishermen not just pulling out of hole and run back into the hole.tack care of the drilling crew and watch each one of the while running the rig other wise the workers will got hurt and maybe that lead to the death.must know about the rig up and rig down the drilling rig and the tools too
Mes compétences :
Adwoc rig 103
Campus management
Electrical Engineer
Drilling Services
Secure Drilling
Surface Logging Systems
Drilling Tools and Rental Equipment
Re-Entry Services
Solid Expandable Systems
Well Abandonment and Intervention Services
Thru-Tubing Services
Well Servicing
Wellbore Cleaning Services