Adwoc AMINE

I’m supervising all drilling . work over’s operations with different companies as ENAFOR, ENTP, NABORS, familiar with all fishing tools, completion equipment, mechanic liners, re-entry operations, milling, drilling..manage and coordinate operations in term of safety, planning, efficiency, technical and daily program.assist workover supervisor during well service and Well intervention operations• organizing service companies and equipment required for work over and drilling operations

the driller job not just setting on the chair and play with the screens but he must know how he can fix any problem during the operations in the open hole or the cased hole too even with the fishing operationsi done it with the fishermen not just pulling out of hole and run back into the hole.tack care of the drilling crew and watch each one of the while running the rig other wise the workers will got hurt and maybe that lead to the death.must know about the rig up and rig down the drilling rig and the tools too



Mes compétences :

Adwoc rig 103

Campus management

Electrical Engineer

Drilling Services

Secure Drilling

Surface Logging Systems

Drilling Tools and Rental Equipment

Re-Entry Services

Solid Expandable Systems

Well Abandonment and Intervention Services

Thru-Tubing Services

Well Servicing

Wellbore Cleaning Services