Menu

Aek BENICHOU

TLEMCEN

En résumé

I hold Magister degree in Microelectronics in 2012 after being Engineer in Electronics Instrumentation Option 2009, University of Tlemcen. Currently I am a PhD student in Microelectronics affiliated with the Research Unit Materials and Renewable Energy URMER
My knowledge acquired during my studies allow me to meet the requirements for this position. Indeed, I have acquired a solid foundation in the fields of industrial IT (Instrumentation, programming, simulation and production), technology and physics of semiconductors and applied electronics, I would definitely steer to the sensors MEMS and Microsystems. That is why the position you propose seems to me wonderful opportunity

Mes compétences :
Instrumentation
Microélectronique
Siemens Hardware
Proteuse
PSPICE
Microelectronics
Matlab
ISM
ANSYS

Entreprises

  • Sonelgaz - Attaché commercial

    2016 - maintenant

  • Université de Tlemcen - Enseignant vacataire

    2013 - maintenant

  • UABT - Enseignant vacataire

    2013 - maintenant Microélectronique

  • UABT - Etudiant

    2006 - maintenant

Formations

  • Institue De Formation En Électricité Et Gaz IFEG (Blida)

    Blida 2016 - 2016 Attaché commercial

  • Université Abou-Bakr BELKAID (Tlemcen)

    Tlemcen 2009 - 2012 Magister

    International Journal on Information Technology (IREIT), vol. 1 N.
    ISSN 2281-2911

  • Université Abou-Bakr BELKAID (Tlemcen)

    Tlemcen 2004 - 2009 Diplôme d'Ingénieur

    université Abou bekr Belkaid
    : Diplôme d'Ingénieur en Electronique « Option Instrumentation », université
    Abou bekr Belkaid Tlemcen.
    * 2003/2004 : Baccalauréat ELT Electrotechnique, « lycée de Bouhairat Karar
    Remchi ».

  • UABT (Tlemcen)

    Tlemcen 2004 - 2014

  • Université Abou-Bakr BELKAID (Tlemcen)

    Tlemcen 2003 - 2006 installation matériels électroniques, Instrumentation »

Réseau