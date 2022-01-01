Afaf BELCAID

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Professional experience:
- Main experience in the automotive supply chain management: cross-functional teams management, supply chain efficiency optimization, external suppliers assesment and selection.
Career goals :
- Create new ventures in Morocco.
- Transition to the luxury or fashion industry.
Profile highlights:
- A major international experience in France (academics and professional).
- Fluent English, French and Arabic. Good Italian. Fair Spanish.
- Admitted to the MIT Sloan MBA Program - Fall 2008.
Specialties:
- Supply Chain
- Logistics
- Purchasing
Find me also on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/in/afafbelcaid
Mes compétences :
Automotive
Cosmetics
Fashion
FASHION MANAGEMENT
International
Logistics
Logistique
Luxe
Luxury
Management
MBA
Mode
Supply chain