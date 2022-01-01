Menu

Afaf BELCAID

Rueil Malmaison

Professional experience:
- Main experience in the automotive supply chain management: cross-functional teams management, supply chain efficiency optimization, external suppliers assesment and selection.

Career goals :
- Create new ventures in Morocco.
- Transition to the luxury or fashion industry.

Profile highlights:
- A major international experience in France (academics and professional).
- Fluent English, French and Arabic. Good Italian. Fair Spanish.
- Admitted to the MIT Sloan MBA Program - Fall 2008.

Specialties:
- Supply Chain
- Logistics
- Purchasing

Find me also on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/in/afafbelcaid

Mes compétences :
Automotive
Cosmetics
Fashion
FASHION MANAGEMENT
International
Logistics
Logistique
Luxe
Luxury
Management
MBA
Mode
Supply chain

Entreprises

  • PSA Peugeot-Citroën - Logistics Purchasing Manager

    Rueil Malmaison 2007 - 2007 · In charge of the definition of the logistics requirements to be met by suppliers for a new car
    project.
    · Participate in the selection of new suppliers according to supply chain criteria.
    · Put in place the whole logistics framework by coordinating the actions of internal actors and
    selected suppliers.
    · Dual report to the purchasing director and to the car project director.

  • PSA Peugeot-Citroën - Global Spare Parts Supply Chain Coordinator

    Rueil Malmaison 2006 - 2007 · Conducted a thorough supply chain analysis with manufacturing and sales. Identified possible
    levers to improve supply chain efficiency. Designed and implemented solutions that significantly
    improved orders delivery rates to customers (up to 80%).
    · Coordination of external suppliers audits in order to enhance better supply chain performance.
    · Report to operations manager.

  • PSA Peugeot-Citroën - Peugeot Manufacturing Planning Coordinator

    Rueil Malmaison 2002 - 2005 · Conducted a 10-member cross functional team in order to adjust the manufacturing system to
    demand change. Negotiated and coordinated weekly planning activities between sales, suppliers
    and manufacturing.
    · In charge of assessing production capacity and resources in order to increase flexibility and
    ensure that manufacturing operate at maximum capacity.
    · Daily interaction with Peugeot manufacturing plants all over Europe (Spain, Italy, Great Britain,
    Czech Republic).
    · Improved Peugeot products delivery lead times by 50%.

Formations

  • Massachusetts Institute Of Technology MIT Sloan (Cambridge)

    Cambridge 2008 - 2010 MBA

